Renowned Firm P&T Interiors LLC Featured In Nicole England's New Book ART IN RESIDENCE

Renowned boutique interior design studio P&T Interiors LLC, headed by Pol Theis, is featured in acclaimed photographer Nicole England's latest coffee table book

- Pol Theis NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Step into a world where homes are not merely spaces to live, but curated environments that tell stories of creativity, culture, and personal identity. In ART IN RESIDENCE, England explores extraordinary residences around the globe that are as much about the art they house as the architecture itself.From an artist's industrial studio in New York to a modern coastal retreat in Victoria, Australia, these dwellings all share a common thread: they are home to exceptional, thought-provoking art. But this book isn't about who lives in them-it's about what makes these spaces truly exceptional.Some interiors feature modern art collections from across the globe; others reflect a lifetime of collecting deeply personal objects. ART IN RESIDENCE offers readers a compelling look into 22 architecturally rich homes, captured through Nicole England's award-winning lens, and accompanied by intimate, soulful interviews with the homeowners.About the AuthorNicole England is a Melbourne-based photographer specializing in architecture and interiors. Her work has appeared in leading publications such as Architectural Digest, Vogue Living, ELLE Decor, Wallpaper*, and more. She is also the author of the popular Resident Dog series.About the Interior Designer: Pol TheisPol Theis, founder of P&T Interiors LLC, leads a boutique firm offering highly personalized residential design services to clients around the world. Known for his eclectic yet cohesive style, Theis and his team take a hands-on approach to every project, ensuring that each space uniquely reflects the client's taste and lifestyle.

