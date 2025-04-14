OCEAN CASINO RESORT ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION IN 2025 CAPITAL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS

Ocean to Unveil 559 New Blu Rooms and Suites, Open Multiple New Dining Concepts, Expand Premier Casino Experience and More

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort today announced over $50 million in property-wide capital investments planned for 2025. These new development projects are part of a seven-year, $270 million property transformation that Ocean has been implementing since its inception in 2018. This latest commitment includes more than 500 new Blu Rooms and Suites, a casino expansion, five new dining options and more.

"Ocean continues to invest in property enhancements that enable us to provide an unmatched guest experience not only in Atlantic City, but nationwide," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort . "We are introducing five highly anticipated dining concepts that our customers have been asking for. This year also marks an exciting milestone as we complete the entire hotel with fully renovated guest rooms and suites."

New Ocean Blu Rooms & Suites ($25 million)

Ocean's 2025 investment in its guest rooms and suites marks the culmination of a multi-year project to transform all 1,860 guest rooms and suites at the property. In 2022, Ocean introduced 12 floors of renovated Blu Rooms and Suites that had been unfinished by the previous owner and, in 2023 and 2024, unveiled more than 700 guest rooms and suites, as well as the introduction of its Duplex and Bay suites. The design of the new Blu Rooms and Suites is inspired by colors and patterns of the shoreline, elevating Ocean's unmatched beachfront location on the waters of the Atlantic. The beach-inspired flooring and wallcoverings create a calming atmosphere, while the soft-touch fabrics mimic the style and forms reminiscent of this modern, yet iconic building. Pops of color complement Ocean's breathtaking views, while the luxurious bathrooms feature marble flooring, a double vanity, and an over-sized shower. The newly built suites offer elevated interior finishes and additional amenities such as a dining area, wet bar, and generous lounge seating for guests to host small gatherings.

Two New Dining Concepts with Famed Restaurateur Stephen Starr ($5 million+)

Ocean Casino Resort is opening two new restaurants in partnership with restaurateur Stephen Starr, who is lending STARR Restaurants' expertise on the conceptualization of the two venues. The multi-million-dollar concepts will be located on Ocean's Lobby Level and are scheduled to open this summer.

LaScala's Fire Coming to Ocean

A South Jersey & Philadelphia area favorite, LaScala's Fire is famous for being your home away from home for classic Italian American cuisine reimagined in a great atmosphere with great service. Its newest iteration, LaScala's Fire at Ocean will continue that standard, with starters like the ricotta board, cheesesteak egg rolls, and meatball trio, along with delicious pastas, gourmet pizzas, and oversized entrees ranging from chicken parm to grilled salmon. Everything at LaScala's Fire at Ocean will be homemade, just like owner/restaurateur Rob LaScala's grandmom did. LaScala's Fire at Ocean will be located on the Casino Level across from Villain & Saint and is slated to open early summer.

Additional Food & Beverage Offerings

Over in The District, the all-new High Steaks has quick eats that are bold and flavor packed. The menu is centered around premium, mouth-watering steaks, loaded with hearty, satisfying options for every craving. Indulge in the signature Wagyu cheesesteak or opt for the classic Philly Cheesesteak on a seeded or non-seeded roll for a true taste of tradition.

Making its debut the end of May, Ocean guests will be able to start their day at Blend – Ocean's go-to spot for hand-crafted smoothies and acai bowls bursting with delicious flavors. Nestled on Ocean's Lobby Level next to Eclipse Pool, Blend presents a warm and inviting atmosphere that beckons you to unwind or recharge. Whether you're fueling up for a busy day or grabbing something fresh on the go, Blend's curated menu brims with delectable options designed to both energize and satisfy.

Asian Gaming to Double in Size ($4 million)

As part of its ongoing upgrade of the casino experience, Ocean will introduce a larger polished Asian Gaming space by summer 2025. Designed by R2Architects, the footprint will double its size, from 4,000 to 8,000 square feet, offering 32 gaming tables including Mini Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker.

Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar Opens Featuring $500,000 Immersive Holograms

Get ready for a hole-in-one experience! Ocean's 18 Mini Golf & Bar , a new multi-million-dollar entertainment destination, will open later this summer, offering fun for visitors of all ages. This exciting venue will present technology used at The Sphere in Las Vegas, featuring a state-of-the-art course and two stories of immersive fun, all within an expansive 8,000-square-foot space. As guests enter, they will be greeted by two eye-popping holograms, including a 12-foot Great White Shark towering over the vibrant main bar, creating an atmosphere unlike any other. It will be conveniently located next to LaScala's Fire on the Casino Level.

Sweetheart Coast by Sammi Sweetheart

Ocean's newest retail offering will represent the Jersey Shore in all the best ways. Slated to open early summer within the Shops at the Row, Sweetheart Coast is a fashionable clothing boutique for women of all shapes and sizes with fun home décor, accessories and unique gifts.

Even More North Beach

Currently situated on 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean's sandy shores have expanded in 2025. With the recent completion of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' $92.6 million project to replenish the sand on the beaches of New Jersey's coastline, Ocean guests will now have access to additional exclusive beachfront fun just outside the doors of the property.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceana or follow Ocean on Faceboo , Twitte , Instagra , & TikTo .

