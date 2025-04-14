Dresner Partners Advised Connoisseurs Products On Its Sale To Willert Home Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Connoisseurs Products Corporation, the global leader in jewelry care products, on its sale to Willert Home Products. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Connoisseurs Products manufactures a line of jewelry cleaners that is the top choice among consumers, jewelers, retailers, fashion/beauty editors, and bloggers, who recognize the products' efficacy, worldwide brand leadership, sophisticated packaging, and innovative industrial designs.

Willert Home Products, founded in 1946, manufactures hundreds of well-known and trusted household products for the home and garden. Willert Home Products is owned and operated by the Willert family with its headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri.

Commenting on the transaction, Douglas Dorfman, President and CEO of Connoisseurs said,“We appreciate the expertise and hard work from the Dresner team to help us complete this complex transaction.”

Christopher Kampe, Managing Director, Consumer and Retail at Dresner Partners, who led the project team added,“It was an honor and a privilege to work with Douglas and Jonathan Dorfman, the owners of Connoisseurs, on this important project.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners, said,“The completion of this transaction for Connoisseurs is a testament to our dedication to client service and the specialized capabilities of our firm in the consumer products sector.”

