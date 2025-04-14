Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market To Reach USD 8.93 Billion By 2032, Owing To Increasing Emphasis On Sustainable Waste Recovery Technologies | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market is witnessing rapid expansion due to the rising demand for sustainable recycling technologies, stricter environmental regulations worldwide, and growing automotive production, which collectively drive innovation in post-shred residue recovery. Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market Size was valued at USD 5.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.93 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Download PDF Sample of Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market @

The Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market is gaining significant momentum as global environmental concerns, strict governmental policies, and the circular economy push industries to seek sustainable solutions for vehicle waste. With automakers striving to reduce their ecological footprint, there's a strong focus on enhancing material recovery from end-of-life vehicles. Key Players:

Tomra Systems ASA (Sensor-based sorting systems)

Galloo (Metal recycling, post-shredder technology)

Sims Limited (Metal recycling, ferrous & non-ferrous recovery)

MBA Polymers Inc. (Recycled plastics, polymer separation)

Binder+Co. (Screening, sensor-based sorting equipment)

PLANIC (ASR processing solutions)

Axion Ltd (Resource recovery, plastic recycling)

SRW metal float GmbH (Metal separation technologies)

Machinex Industries Inc. (Sorting systems, material recovery facilities)

Wendt Corporation (Shredders, separation technologies)

CP Manufacturing Inc. (Recycling equipment, advanced sorting systems)

BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH (Material handling, processing equipment)

Agilyx (Plastic waste conversion technologies)

Steinert (Magnetic and sensor-based sorting systems)

Eriez Manufacturing Co. (Magnetic separators, metal detectors)

Bezner (Waste management, sorting systems)

Sesotec GmbH (Sorting, detection systems for recycling)

Picvisa (Optical sorting, robotic waste recovery)

Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd (Shredders, granulators) Lindner Washtech (Washing and sorting systems for plastics) Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.98 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Application (Landfill, Energy Recovery, Recycling)

. By Composition (Metals, Plastics, Rubber, Textile, Others)

. By Technology (Air Classification, Optical Sorting, Magnetic Separation, Eddy Current Separation, Screening, Others) Key Drivers . Stringent global ELV recycling regulations are driving the growth of the ASR market by boosting demand for advanced material recovery solutions.





Landfills Lead, Plastics Surge, and Magnetic Separation Dominates, Key Segments Shape the Future of the Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market

By Application: In 2023, the landfill segment held over 42% of the Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) market share. This dominance is simply due to the absence of economically feasible technologies for recycling mixed, contaminated or complex ASR materials. Many common components, such as rubber, foams, textiles and some plastics, are unsuitable for traditional recycling. Even as regulatory pressures mount, landfilling is a necessary pathway in the absence of scalable alternative technologies. Yet this, too, is paving the way for fresh investments in R&D and regulatory structures that spur innovation on waste-to-energy and advanced recycling.

By Composition: The plastics segment accounted for more than 38% of the market share in 2023. Because of that, plastics are a key part of vehicle lightweighting strategies, and as such, recovery of those materials is critical in what's called post-shredding processes. Plastic waste is causing many concerns, so major stakeholders are trying to apply chemical recycling and automated separation to reclaim plastics from ASR. Official circular economy initiatives are described as fueling the growth of scalable plastic recovery technologies, making this segment the fastest growing within the ASR space.

By Technology: Magnetic separation emerged as the leading technology in the ASR market, accounting for over 34% of market share in 2023. This technology is essential for recovering ferrous metals such as iron and steel from shredded residual waste, where the balanced recovery and use is a sustainable solution. It is preferred for its low operational cost, efficiency, and easy integration into existing shredding systems. Among these, magnetic separation can be viewed as a pillar material recovery technology; especially driven by circular economy goals, demand for recycled materials is set to grow, for the latter to be met, processing of ASR, for instance, remains routinely involved.

North America Drives Leadership with Green Innovation, Asia-Pacific Rises as the Fastest-Growing ASR Market Powerhouse

In 2023, North America commanded more than 42% of the Automotive Shredded Residue (ASR) Market. Well-regulated recycling operations and strong sustainability credentials underpin the region's leadership. This led to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies for treating ASR, as strict recycling laws enforced by agencies such as the EPA make it mandatory. A concentration of industry leaders and an ongoing reshaping of shredding and sorting technologies have strengthened the region's hold. Notably, investments in waste-to-energy and also alternative material recovery have seen a significant uptick in the U.S. and Canada, which is seen as a testament to the region's strong efforts towards reducing landfill dependence and promoting sustainable disposal systems.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the ASR market. Countries such as China, India and Thailand are leading this expansion with booming automotive industries and rapid urbanization. The governments are increasing infrastructure for ELV (end-of-life vehicle) processing and are also spending on environmentally-friendly recycling practices. New rules and international partnerships encourage innovations in plastic and metal recovery. Moreover, foreign capital flows and adoption of Western recycling models are further catalyzing the transformation of the region into a global source for auto shredding residue (ASR). Such dynamics are positioning Asia-Pacific as a critical growth frontier for the ASR market.

Recent Developments

In June 2023: Tomra Systems ASA (Norway) launched the AUTOSORT PULSE, an innovative sorting system using dynamic laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS). Designed for aluminum alloy separation, the system enhances throughput and recovery accuracy in aluminum recycling. This technology is crucial for the ASR market as it supports high-efficiency sorting of valuable metals, helping reduce the reliance on virgin raw materials.





