Amae Health Expands To New York City, Improving Access To Severe Mental Illness Care With Its Innovative Integrated Model

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Supporting Amae's launch into New York City is a strategic collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation's leading academic healthcare systems, to provide enhanced outpatient care for its behavioral health patients with complex mental health conditions. Through this collaboration, Amae works with NewYork-Presbyterian to initiate treatment planning while a patient is still hospitalized to help with a seamless transition into outpatient care. This proactive approach helps connect individuals with SMI to high-quality, evidence-based care early in their recovery journey, reducing repeat hospitalizations and improving long-term stability.

"At Amae Health, we are committed to transforming the treatment of SMI by delivering comprehensive, compassionate, and outcomes-driven whole-person care," said Stas Sokolin, chief executive officer of Amae Health. "We are thrilled to collaborate with NewYork-Presbyterian to enhance mental health care. Together, we can increase access to mental, physical, and social health resources for individuals with SMI and help them lead stable, fulfilling lives."

Amae's first program location in New York City, located at 207 East 94th Street on the Upper East Side, is led by an integrated care team that includes psychiatrists, primary care providers, therapists, dietitians, and community health workers. By holistically addressing both behavioral and physical health needs, Amae helps patients achieve personal goals, such as gaining employment and building meaningful relationships.

"We are dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate behavioral health care to our patients with SMI, and pleased to work with Amae Health to help our patients make a seamless transition into comprehensive outpatient care," said Dr. Philip J. Wilner, senior vice president for Behavioral Health and chief operating officer of NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health.

Amae's in-person treatment setting and focus on whole-person care offers a new innovative care option for the 15.4 million Americans living with SMI. According to research published in JAMA Psychiatry, approximately 23% of patients with SMI readmit into hospitals within 30 days of discharge. By contrast, Amae's 30-day readmission rate is <4%, a testament to the effectiveness of an integrated approach to helping patients reclaim their futures.

Building on this momentum, Amae plans to launch additional program locations in major cities in the coming months, furthering its mission to transform care for those affected by SMI.

Amae Health is dedicated to helping the 15.4 million Americans with severe mental illness (SMI) lead stable, fulfilling lives – and ending the cycle of repeat hospitalizations. In collaboration with leading research hospital systems, Amae has developed an innovative outpatient care model that combines compassionate, in-person psychiatric care with comprehensive wraparound support. Its integrated care teams – including psychiatrists, therapists, primary care physicians, health coaches, and peer support specialists – treat the whole person via a unique holistic model, uniquely addressing physical, mental, and social needs in unison. By caring for every aspect of well-being, Amae supports its members to not just survive, but truly thrive.

