Cometeer Introduces Proud Mary As Its Latest Flash-Frozen Coffee Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I believe that Proud Mary Coffee runs one of the best coffee shops on earth- they have redefined the cafe experience with pour-over menus and perfectly dialed in brews," says Alex Kaplan, Cometeer's Head of Coffee, "At Cometeer, we want to bring that experience to everyone by solving the challenging problem of brewing coffee. We are honored to bring some of the world's very best coffees in our time-saving format to more people than ever before through this partnership."

Cometeer and Proud Mary's collaboration debuts with three coffees:

Humbler – Coffee made by the people, for the people. A blend designed to cut through milk for a rich, syrupy-sweet espresso or a chocolate fudge latte.Ethiopia Deri Kidame – A syrupy-sweet natural coffee from Guji Ethiopia, with vibrant red fruit and layered complexity. Sourced from over 350 smallholders and processed at Deri Kidame, this coffee bursts with terroir and care.Brazil Mantiqueira – A cozy, sweet natural from Brazil's famed Mantiqueira mountains, with notes of brown sugar and soft fruit.

"Partnering with Cometeer was a no-brainer," says Proud Mary Co-Founder, Nolan Hirte. "Tasting a George Howell Kenyan and a COE #1 Costa Rica on a plane and realizing how good they could actually show up was a game-changer. Coffee is usually tough to make both convenient and high-quality, but Cometeer has cracked it – they've made specialty coffee that's not only top-notch but also easy to enjoy anywhere. I tested it on a plane – just threw a couple of Cometeer pucks in my backpack, asked for hot water, and suddenly had one of the best coffee experiences I've had while flying. No gear needed. Cometeer's format is breaking the barrier between convenience and quality, and Proud Mary is stoked to be a part of it."

Cometeer and Proud Mary's collaboration is paving a new path in the specialty coffee space. By offering Proud Mary's expertly crafted coffees in Cometeer's innovative frozen capsules, the partnership eliminates the need for expensive equipment or complex brewing methods, making premium coffee, from approachable blends to rare micro-lots, accessible to all. As a result, this collaboration is redefining the possibilities of what premium coffee can be.

The Proud Mary coffees are available to purchase now exclusively at . Proud Mary flash-frozen capsules will be sold in packs of 8 starting at $16 more information about the partnership and to get your hands on the latest Proud Mary offerings, visit .

About Cometeer

Cometeer makes incredibly delicious coffee impossibly convenient. Starting with the best beans, Cometeer utilizes innovative brewing technology to freshly brew and flash-freeze coffee to lock in peak flavor and freshness. Cometeer's capsules are melt-to-enjoy, no machine required. Since its launch, Cometeer has gained recognition as one of TIME's 200 Best Innovation of 2022, is a USA Today's 2024 Reader's Choice Award Winner and is winner in the Men's Health 2025 Best Foods for Men awards. Cometeer is available to purchase online at and is available in over 450 stores nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Erewhon and other natural and conventional retailers in the frozen breakfast aisle.

About Proud Mary

Founded in Melbourne in 2009 by Nolan and Shari Hirte, Proud Mary began as a cafe driven by a passion for coffee, food, and the connections they foster. Over time, it expanded into one of the most influential specialty coffee brands, with a strong presence in both Australia and the United States. Proud Mary is a family-owned company known for its uncompromising commitment to quality, direct trade partnerships with producers, and its bold approach to coffee. Their mission is to dramatically change the way people start their day, while building meaningful relationships and driving value through paying fair prices for coffee. Proud Mary continues to inspire customers and make a difference, with cafes and roasteries in both countries, and a focus on sharing stories and creating genuine connections. Follow Proud Mary on Instagram at @proudmaryusa and learn more at proudmarycoffee

