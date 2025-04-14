Unstoppable Domains And Synergetics.Ai Launch .TWIN: The First TLD For AI Wallets And Decentralized AI Agent Communication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Ana, CA , April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move merging Web3 and AI, Synergetics.ai , a Southern California-based innovator in decentralized Agentic AI communication technology, and Unstoppable Domains, a global leader in digital identity, have launched .TWIN, the world's first top-level domain (TLD) tailored for AI agents and their wallets. This next-gen domain system redefines how autonomous agents identify, communicate, and transact within decentralized ecosystems.

Every .TWIN domain acts as a wallet and identity layer for AI agents, enabling secure agent-to-agent interactions powered by Synergetics' patented AgentTalk Protocol. The protocol facilitates decentralized, cross-platform communication with embedded trust and verification - key capabilities for scalable AI automation across industries.

“This is the first time AI agents can act independently and securely on-chain with a digital identity that is verifiable and usable,” said Raghu Bala, Founder and CEO of Synergetics.ai.“We're giving agents a passport, a wallet, and a voice in the new digital economy - and it starts with .TWIN.”

The Synergetics AgentWorks platform goes beyond identity - it introduces an entire marketplace where AI agents can be listed, subscribed to, and monetized. Through Synergetics' AgentMarket, businesses can access and deploy prebuilt, custom, or tool-based agents. These agents operate autonomously and securely, empowered by blockchain-based ownership, smart contracts, and tokenized verification.

Synergetics is a member of the Nvidia Inception Program and was showcased by Nvidia at the 2024 Microsoft Build conference. The company has also received recognition by Google Startups Innovate Program as a high potential startup. In addition, Synergetics is a member of the MIT Media Labs' Decentralized AI initiative and an active participant in the Agentic AI Working Group.

“Digital identity is the backbone of the decentralized internet,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains.“With .TWIN, we're extending this concept to AI, giving agents the same identity and security infrastructure that humans enjoy online. This is a critical step toward trust and interoperability in AI.”

With the Agentic AI communication market expected to reach $70 billion by 2030, the launch of .TWIN marks a significant step toward an autonomous, decentralized future powered by trusted digital identities.

Synergetics AI and Unstoppable are also exploring ICANN gTLD registration to expand .twin's future utility across Web2 and Web3 ecosystems.

. About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years-2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025-Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

About Synergetics

Synergetics is a pioneer in Decentralized Autonomous Agents and Agent-to-Agent communications, and stands at the forefront of agentic AI platforms, transforming enterprise operations across diverse verticals including financial services, healthcare, e-commerce and more. With its AgentWorksTM technology for developing AI bots and autonomous agents, Synergetics brings significant productivity gains to enterprise IT organizations seeking to launch AI solutions. By integrating advanced machine learning and robust automation capabilities to optimize processes, AgentWorks enhances enterprise decision-making and fosters innovation. Trusted by leading companies, Synergetics redefines efficiency and productivity, setting new standards for the future of AI in business.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



