Majesty Recovery Announces Rebrand And New Supplier Partnerships In The Wellness Space

The official Majesty Recovery logo, representing a new era in at-home wellness and recovery.

Welcome to Majesty Recovery – discover premium massage chairs and wellness solutions designed for everyday comfort.

Soo Yun Kim, Founder and CEO of Majesty Recovery

Rebranded from Royal Massage Chairs, Majesty Recovery expands offerings through strategic partnerships.

- Soo Yun Kim

EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Majesty Recovery , a premium wellness brand based in New York, is proud to announce the official rebranding from its former identity, Royal Massage Chairs. This rebrand marks a pivotal evolution in the company's journey as it expands its product offerings and strengthens partnerships to better serve the growing wellness and recovery market.

Originally launched with a focus on high-quality massage chairs, Majesty Recovery now offers a broader range of therapeutic products, including FDA-registered massage systems, heat therapy beds, and wellness accessories. The rebrand reflects a commitment to innovation, design excellence, and the deepening demand for holistic at-home recovery solutions.

“This rebrand is not just a change in name-it represents a shift in purpose and ambition,” said Soo Yun Kim , Founder of Majesty Recovery.“We're here to help people feel better, move better, and live better, every single day, from the comfort of their own homes.”

With a newly enhanced website at , the brand offers customers a more streamlined shopping experience, complete with personalized quote tools, curated product recommendations, and in-depth guidance on wellness and recovery solutions . All products featured on the platform are carefully selected from top-tier manufacturers, with many items built in the United States and compliant with FDA, CE, and UL standards.

A Design-Driven Founder with Global Experience

Majesty Recovery is led by Soo Yun Kim, a highly accomplished product and experience designer whose professional background includes tenure at global technology leaders such as Google, IBM, and Cisco. Her unique expertise in human-centered design, combined with her success in launching and managing other thriving e-commerce businesses, has positioned Majesty Recovery as a brand that bridges design excellence with real-world health and wellness needs.

Kim's approach is rooted in empathy, user experience, and thoughtful curation-principles that carry over from her corporate design leadership to her entrepreneurial ventures.

“Great design should not only look beautiful, but also deliver comfort, care, and peace of mind. That's the philosophy behind everything we offer at Majesty Recovery.”

Scaling Through Strategic Partnerships

As part of the rebrand, Majesty Recovery has entered into exclusive and semi-exclusive partnerships with industry-leading suppliers of massage therapy and recovery equipment. These collaborations have allowed the company to diversify its catalog while maintaining a rigorous focus on quality, durability, and safety.

The brand is also actively expanding its wholesale and B2B partnerships across North America, providing spa owners, wellness centers, and healthcare professionals with streamlined access to premium products and white-glove service.

Media Contact

Soo Yun Kim

Founder, Majesty Recovery

📧 ...

🌐

⸻

About Majesty Recovery

Majesty Recovery is a design-forward wellness brand specializing in premium therapeutic equipment for at-home recovery. From advanced massage chairs and spine-aligning thermal therapy beds to curated accessories that promote rest and rejuvenation, Majesty Recovery offers thoughtfully crafted solutions to help people restore balance in body and mind. The brand is committed to quality, comfort, and customer care-empowering individuals and businesses alike to prioritize wellness every day.

Soo Yun Kim

Majesty Recovery

+1 309-498-0175

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.