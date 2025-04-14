T20 Mumbai League Season 3 Receives 2800-Plus Player Registrations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has received a record-breaking number of entries for the highly anticipated third edition of the T20 Mumbai League, with more than 2800 players registering for the tournament, scheduled to begin in May.

This overwhelming response not only highlights the city's deep-rooted cricketing culture but also underscores the significance of the T20 Mumbai League as a platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their talent.

Organised by the MCA, the T20 Mumbai League is one of India's premier domestic franchise-based T20 tournaments. Since its inception in 2018, the league has served as a launchpad for budding talent, with players like Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani making significant strides in their careers after impressive performances in previous seasons.

Following registrations from every corner of the city, season 3 is set to reignite Mumbai's cricketing passion with a grand comeback after six years. Eligible players from the registration pool will be shortlisted for the upcoming player auction.

“The response to Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League has been phenomenal. The fact that over 2800 players have registered speaks volumes about both the popularity of the league and the undying cricket passion of Mumbaikars. We are thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricket stars,” said Abhay Hadap, Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The third season of the league will continue to feature eight franchises: North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs along with two new teams, which will bring fresh energy and rivalries to the league.