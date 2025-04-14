403
Ukrainian Official Wants Compulsory Military Service for Women
(MENAFN) Colonel Pavel Palisa, the deputy chief of Ukraine’s presidential administration, has publicly expressed endorsement for obligatory military enlistment for women, drawing parallels with Israel’s military system.
Amid a growing deficit of military personnel, Ukraine's recruitment officers have increasingly adopted forceful methods, as documented in various firsthand video recordings.
Speaking in an interview with an investigative journalism platform, released on Saturday, Palisa stressed the importance of a carefully managed transition phase.
He noted that this would allow society to gradually adjust to the concept that defending the nation should be a shared civic responsibility, regardless of gender.
Additionally, Palisa recommended limiting access to specific governmental privileges and prospects for those who have not completed military duty.
These could include roles in the public sector and certain state-funded benefits.
"If a citizen claims to support the state, job, education, I don't know, in general, to claim some payments from the state budget, they should serve... there is a minimum contract, let it be annual," the official stated.
