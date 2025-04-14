Hitachi Announces Leadership Appointments To Propel Strategic Growth In The Americas & EMEA Regions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These appointments reflect Hitachi's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer success as the company accelerates its mission to address complex challenges and deliver high-value solutions globally.

Charlie Takeuchi Appointed President & CEO of Hitachi Americas

Mr. Yasuhiro "Charlie" Takeuchi, with over three decades of experience at Hitachi, will now serve as President & CEO of Hitachi Americas and Vice President & Executive Officer, Hitachi Ltd. Previously serving at the helm of Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Takeuchi has an extensive background in industrial systems, global strategy, and market expansion. His deep understanding of the Americas region positions him to drive Hitachi's growth trajectory and contribute to the company's reputation for quality, innovation and excellence.

"I am very honored to take on this new role during this exciting and pivotal time in Hitachi's growth journey," said Charlie Takeuchi, President and CEO of Hitachi Americas. "By combining IT, Operational Technology (OT), and our innovative products, our focus remains on delivering smarter, more sustainable, and impactful solutions. This not only creates significant value for our clients but also presents tremendous opportunities to grow our business and make meaningful contributions to society."

Prior to this appointment, Takeuchi held multiple senior executive roles within the Hitachi group, including President and Chief Executive Officer as well as Board Chair/Group Executive of Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd, and Chief Executive Officer of Sullair, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi.

Shashank Samant Expands Regional Responsibilities

Mr. Shashank Samant, who currently serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Hitachi Americas, will take on additional responsibilities as Chairman of the Board of Hitachi Europe and Head of Regional Strategies for the Americas and EMEA. This expanded scope reflects a strategic focus on enhancing global alignment and bolstering Hitachi's programs and reach in critical growth markets.

Samant's wealth of leadership experience and his devotion to customer-centric innovation position him to steer Hitachi's mission of driving value for stakeholders across industries.

"Our aim is to build on Hitachi's legacy of leveraging global expertise to deliver solutions that truly transform businesses and communities," said Samant. "We are united by a purpose to create a better, more sustainable future through technology, innovation, and collaboration. I'm delighted to contribute to these outcomes in my new and expanded roles."

Hitachi's Exceptional Portfolio Elevates Business and Communities

Central to Hitachi's industry leadership is its comprehensive portfolio of advanced products and services that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable, and innovative world.

Mobility: Solutions that enhance transportation and connectivity, from advanced train systems, rolling stock, signaling, to smart infrastructure projects.

Energy: Cutting-edge technologies for energy infrastructure, renewable energy systems, smart grids, electrification, and sustainable energy management.

Industrial Solutions: Tools and systems that optimize industrial processes with precision and efficiency, supporting industries from manufacturing to logistics.

Digital Solutions & Services: Transformative software engineering, AI, and IT services, along with data infrastructure solutions that help businesses harness the power of digitalization to unlock new possibilities.

The diverse range of offerings positions Hitachi as a leader in delivering great value to customers across multiple sectors. By combining extraordinary expertise with a vision for a sustainable future, Hitachi remains poised to address the most pressing challenges of today and tomorrow.

These leadership appointments mark the beginning of a new chapter for Hitachi in the Americas and Europe, reinforcing the company's goal of creating solutions that drive positive change. With a strong foundation in technology and a commitment to its customers, Hitachi is well-positioned for continued growth and success within the region and across the globe.

For more information about Hitachi and its leadership team, please visit

About Hitachi America, Ltd.

Hitachi America, Ltd. is the regional headquarters for Hitachi Group companies in the Americas, overseeing the U.S., Canada, and Latin America markets. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Hitachi Americas has been deeply committed to its Social Innovation Business since its establishment in 1959, addressing society's most pressing challenges through innovative solutions. Leveraging its expertise and resources, Hitachi Americas and its subsidiary companies operate across diverse sectors, including transportation, energy, mobility, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, digital engineering, data analytics and others. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, Hitachi Americas remains at the forefront of pioneering solutions that shape the future. For further details, please visit .

Media Contact

Judy Shebib

Hitachi America, Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE Hitachi