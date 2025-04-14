Berry Corporation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Appointment Of General Counsel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the“Company”) today announced the appointment of Jenarae Garland as Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Garland brings with her a wealth of industry experience, having served as a key strategic legal partner to executive leadership teams and boards of major energy corporations, including advising on capital markets and commercial and strategic transactions.

Fernando Araujo, Berry's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are excited to welcome Jenarae to our executive leadership team during this pivotal time for our business. She is an accomplished lawyer and business leader, with experience that will have an immediate, positive impact as we work hard to accelerate growth, drive a high-performance culture and create long-term value for our Company and our stakeholders. Working closely with our board of directors and executive leadership team, Jenarae will be a critical partner in driving sustainable and profitable growth.”

Prior to joining Berry, Ms. Garland served in roles of increasing responsibility in the legal department of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a Fortune 50 integrated downstream energy provider, most recently as Deputy General Counsel, Corporate and Assistant Corporate Secretary. Before joining Phillips 66, she served in various leadership roles within the legal department of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), most recently as Assistant General Counsel, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. She began her career as a corporate associate at Vinson & Elkins LLP representing public and private companies primarily within the energy industry in capital markets offerings, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting and corporate governance matters. Ms. Garland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated magna cum laude from Tulane University Law School.

About Berry Corporation (BRY)

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment services. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin Basin (100% oil), and our Utah assets are in the Uinta Basin (65% oil). We provide our well servicing and abandonment services to third party operators in California and our California E&P operations through C&J Well Services (CJWS). More information can be found at the Company's website at .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Berry's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate Berry's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our capital program and development and production plans; potential acquisitions and other strategic opportunities; reserves; hedging activities; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of Berry's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. Berry undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.