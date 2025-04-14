Mental Health Matters Unveil 'Bold Future' Strategy And Appoint New Chair Of Board

MENAFN - Pressat) Mental health charity Mental Health Matters (MHM) has today launched a transformative new three-year strategy titled 'Proud Past, Bold Future.'

Building on 40 years of impact and having supported over 145,000 people in the last year alone, the strategy outlines MHM's commitments to addressing increasing demand, expanding its reach to new communities, and strengthening its role as a sector leader in mental health support.

The plan seeks to tackle the growing demand for mental health services and use the charities decades of experience to help in new areas, including neurodiversity and children and young people.

The new strategy comes alongside the recent appointment of Jasmine Whitbread to Chair of the Board of Trustees. Jasmine brings relevant board-level experience from the charity and private sectors. In her executive career she was at the helm of Save the Children for ten years after six years with Oxfam, and prior to that she held management roles with technology-oriented companies.

Jane Hughes, CEO of Mental Health Matters, said:“Our Strategy for 2025-28 is ambitious as we seek to grow further and work with new communities where we know there is unmet need.

I am thrilled to welcome Jasmine as our new Chair at such an exciting time for the organisation. Jasmine's wealth of experience across the sector will help to lead us on the next stage of our journey and reach more people in need of crucial support.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Whitbread said:“My career has been driven by a desire to contribute to positive social change across a range of issues and I have seen the life-saving difference that mental health support services can make.

It is a privilege for me to join the team focused on delivering the vital purpose and inspiring vision of Mental Health Matters.”

To see the full strategy, visit org.

Mental Health Matters is a third-sector organisation providing a wide range of support to people with mental health needs offering a welcoming, safe, comfortable, non-judgmental, and non-clinical environment.