Silver On The Up With The Young Leading The Way: The Precious Metals Market Is Attracting New Fans

MENAFN - Pressat)– While the precious metal is gaining international significance, it remains an undiscovered treasure in the UK. Although the precious metal is lesser known compared to gold, it managed to achieve a price increase of 29% in 2024 alone. A new representative survey, carried out by market research institute YouGov on behalf of Degussa Group, shows that silver continues to occupy a niche position for investment habits, but with an interesting exception: the young are recognising its potential and making more frequent targeted investments in this versatile metal

Silver – more than just jewellery: an underrated investment

We often encounter silver in our daily lives, but mostly in the form of jewellery or decoration. As an investment, however, it has previously only played a minor role. Only three per cent of respondents hold silver in the shape of financial products such as ETFs or certificates. Traditional physical investments – e.g. silver bars or coins – are also relatively uncommon at approx. 14 per cent. By contrast, gold is kept in far more households as a stable investment.

Young adults believe in silver – and the future



Particularly interesting: 18 to 24 year-olds are showing an increasing interest in silver as an investment. Nine per cent of this age group are already making targeted investments in the metal – more than twice the average for the population as a whole. Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa Group, sees this as a strong signal: 'We want to make precious metals accessible for everyone, also for young people already thinking about tomorrow. Silver has a particularly low barrier to entry when it comes to investing in precious metals.'

An attractive entry price, combined with a growing buzz surrounding future technologies – e.g. in the areas of photovoltaics and electric vehicles – makes silver especially appealing to young investors. After all, silver plays a crucial role in many of these key technologies. 'Silver symbolises innovation, stability and future technologies – as is increasingly being recognised by younger people in particular,' notes Rauch.

A need for information meets huge potential

Despite the positive signals, there is still noticeable caution among many investors, with just 10 per cent having specific plans to invest more in silver in the future. Some 59 per cent currently rule this out, with 17 per cent undecided. This is mainly due to a lack of knowledge about the tangible benefits of silver. 66 per cent of respondents hardly see any difference between silver and gold; only 26 per cent cited the lower price as a benefit. Only 21 per cent of the population are aware of silver's huge potential in pioneering technologies. But it is here that a great opportunity lies. Raising awareness can help shine the spotlight on silver – not merely as gold's 'little brother', but as a promising investment in its own right.

Strong performance, strong argument

The numbers speak for themselves: since March 2020, the silver price has almost trebled from approx. 11 euros to its current level of 31 euros. In 2024 alone, the price of silver climbed by 29 per cent, and by 21 per cent in US dollars. The combination of industrial demand and growing investment interest is lending the metal impressive momentum, which is still underrated by many investors.

About the survey



The data is based on an online survey conducted by market research institute YouGov on behalf of Degussa Group. A total of 2,179 people were surveyed between 19 and 21 February 2025. The findings have been weighted by age, gender, and region and are representative of the UK population aged 18 and over.

