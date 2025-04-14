Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Worry-Free Compliance In Germany With The S+P Compliance Package / Simple. Comprehensive. Secure.


2025-04-14 08:15:36
(MENAFN- Pressat) London – Regulatory compliance in Germany is complex – and non-compliance can be costly. S+P Compliance Services offers the S+P Compliance Package , a turnkey solution for companies regulated by BaFin , such as banks, investment firms, FinTechs, and asset managers.

Why Outsource Compliance to S+P?

  • Cost Efficiency
    Outsourcing reduces internal HR and training costs.
    Outsource Compliance Officer
  • Regulatory Expertise in Germany
    S+P specializes in companies with BaFin licenses and knows all key German laws like KWG, ZAG, and IFR – and EU rules like DORA.
    Outsourcing MLRO in Germany
  • Risk Mitigation
    We help reduce liability and ensure your compliance setup is audit-ready.
    Internal Audit Outsourcing
  • Focus on Core Business
    You handle your clients – we handle your compliance.
    Simplify Compliance

Get Started in Three Simple Steps

  • Contact Us – Request a consultation
  • Receive Your Offer – Tailored to your regulatory classification
  • Sign Your Outsourcing Contract – We ensure full compliance from day one

    Email: ...
    href="" target="_new" co/contac

    Phone: +44 20 77 180 282

    S+P Compliance Services – The trusted partner for BaFin-regulated firms in Germany.

