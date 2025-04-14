403
Worry-Free Compliance In Germany With The S+P Compliance Package / Simple. Comprehensive. Secure.
(MENAFN- Pressat) London – Regulatory compliance in Germany is complex – and non-compliance can be costly. S+P Compliance Services offers the S+P Compliance Package , a turnkey solution for companies regulated by BaFin , such as banks, investment firms, FinTechs, and asset managers.
Why Outsource Compliance to S+P?
- Cost Efficiency
Outsourcing reduces internal HR and training costs.
Outsource Compliance Officer
- Regulatory Expertise in Germany
S+P specializes in companies with BaFin licenses and knows all key German laws like KWG, ZAG, and IFR – and EU rules like DORA.
Outsourcing MLRO in Germany
- Risk Mitigation
We help reduce liability and ensure your compliance setup is audit-ready.
Internal Audit Outsourcing
- Focus on Core Business
You handle your clients – we handle your compliance.
Simplify Compliance
Get Started in Three Simple StepsContact Us – Request a consultation Receive Your Offer – Tailored to your regulatory classification Sign Your Outsourcing Contract – We ensure full compliance from day one
Phone: +44 20 77 180 282
S+P Compliance Services – The trusted partner for BaFin-regulated firms in Germany.
Legal Disclaimer:
