Jharkhand Minister Claims Shariat Is Above Constitution; BJP Demands His Dismissal

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 14 (IANS) Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister and a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hafizul Hasan Ansari sparked a huge controversy when he said that Islamic law, Shariat, is above the Indian Constitution.

His remarks, made during a conversation with a local media channel, have ignited a political storm in the state.

Senior BJP leaders have strongly condemned his statement and are now calling for his removal from the Cabinet.

In the conversation, Ansari said, "Shariat is bigger for me. We keep the Quran in our hearts and the Constitution in our hands. Muslims walk with the Quran in their hearts and the Constitution in their hands. So, we will hold onto the Shariat first, then the Constitution. This is what my Islam teaches me."

Reacting sharply, Jharkhand BJP President, Babulal Marandi, took to social media, criticising Ansari's remarks.

"For Minister Hafizul Hasan, Shariat matters more than the Constitution, as he is clearly focussed on his 'goal' and loyal only to his community. During the elections, he sought votes from the poor, Dalits, and tribals, but now he is trying to advance an Islamic agenda," Marandi wrote.

Marandi further labelled the statement as "dangerous" and warned, "This radical thinking is becoming a threat to the cultural and tribal identity of the entire state, particularly in Santhal Pargana. When someone in a constitutional position promotes radical ideology, it poses a threat not only to the present but also to future generations."

The BJP leader also urged politicians from all parties to rise above political affiliations and address the issue. "Shariat contradicts the basic principles of the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar. If Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren truly believe in the Constitution, they must immediately remove Hafizul Hasan from the Cabinet," Marandi demanded.

Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi BJP MP, Sanjay Seth, also condemned Ansari's statement, calling it unfortunate.

“On a day when the entire country is honouring Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution, a Jharkhand Minister who took oath on the Constitution is saying that Shariat is above it. This is a misfortune for our democracy. Shariat can never take precedence over the Constitution," Seth said.

Godda BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey, claimed that the Congress and its allies do not respect Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution.

Sharing the video of Ansari's statement on social media, Dubey wrote, "This is the Jharkhand government Minister Hafizul Ansari, who believes Shariat law -- essentially the Muslim Constitution -- comes before any other Constitution. The media won't speak on this because this is what the INDIA alliance stands for."