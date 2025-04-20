What's My Age Again?”: The Great Costa Rican Philharmonic's Rock, Pop And Punk Presentation At The Melico Salazar
“With the artistic quality that characterizes the Costa Rica Philharmonic Orchestra, this show promises to be a unique musical experience , with powerful arrangements and top-notch guest vocals.
“On stage will be the talented singers Alejandro Pacheco, Stephanie Tefy Jiménez, and Rick Rovvan, who will bring to life those songs that still resonate in our memories,” the Philharmonic announced in a statement.The concert will consist of two performances at the Melico Salazar Popular Theater:
Saturday, May 10 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale through the platform (limited availability)A great opportunity
Marvin Araya, director of the Philharmonic Orchestra , expressed that this is a“great opportunity to connect with lovers of good music in English.” He also said he is working on the staging of this show.“We are sure you will enjoy every great hit. What's My Age Again? will transport us to a time that remains alive in everyone's hearts and memories.“We have great singers confirmed and a very well-curated repertoire for the enjoyment of our audience. So we look forward to seeing you with great excitement,” he stated.->
