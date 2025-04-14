Ferulic Acid Market To Reach $104.2 Mn By 2027 In The Short Run And 167.1 Mn By 2035 Globally, At 6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ferulic acid is a plant-based antioxidant widely found in seeds, grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and UV-protective properties, making it an essential ingredient across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The market for ferulic acid is growing due to increasing consumer demand for natural antioxidants, rising awareness of skincare benefits, and its expanding applications in functional foods and dietary supplements. WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Ferulic Acid Market by Source (Cereal Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Herbs and Spices, Synthetic Production), by Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others), by Form (Powder, Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035" . According to the report, the "ferulic acid market" was valued at $83.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $167.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2035. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Market Introduction : The global ferulic acid market is experiencing steady growth, driven by its expanding applications across multiple sectors. The increasing demand for natural antioxidants in cosmetics and food preservation is one of the key growth drivers. Ferulic acid is widely used in anti-aging skincare products as it neutralizes free radicals and enhances the stability of other antioxidants like vitamins C and E. In the food and beverage sector, ferulic acid is used as a preservative and functional ingredient due to its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is leveraging the anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular benefits of ferulic acid to develop new therapeutic solutions. The rising preference for plant-derived bioactive compounds in healthcare and nutraceuticals is fueling market expansion. With growing R&D investments and technological advancements in extraction methods, synthetic production is also gaining traction to meet the rising demand for high-purity ferulic acid. Report Overview : The ferulic acid market is segmented into source, application, form, and region. On the basis of source, the market is divided into cereal grains, fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, and synthetic production. As per application, it is classified into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

By source, the synthetic production segment dominated the global ferulic acid market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

By application, the food and beverages segment dominated the global ferulic acid market in 2023, owing to its widespread use as a natural component in food formulations. By form, the powder segment dominated the global ferulic acid market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Buy This Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $83.3 Million Market Size In 2035 $167.1 Million CAGR 6.0 % No. Of Pages In Report 351 Segments Covered Source, Application, Form, And Region Target Region/Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, And The Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, And The Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, And Africa). Drivers Increased Demand For Functional Food Rapid Advancements In Technology Opportunities Rise In Demand For Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Restraint Fluctuating Costs And Availability Of Raw Materials Stringent Regulations

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors :

The availability of functional and processed food products such as jam, meat, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, and others in the market has attracted consumers for a few years. The consumers look for multifunctional food that will fulfill their nutritional requirements through food in their daily diet. Rise in health awareness among the consumers plays a major role in their food choices that presents manufacturers with a huge opportunity to offer healthy products in innovative ways. According to the report by the Kerry Group 2020, the global functional food market was valued at ~$230 billion that was expected to reach ~$270 billion by the end of the year 2025.

Functional food products are developing according to the demand of the market and consumer necessities with time. The manufacturers are utilizing several nutrients such as protein, vitamins, fat, and others to develop novel products that are demanded in the market. Ferulic acid is one of the most important nutrients that fulfill the requirements of functional food by offering several benefits such as antioxidants, energy production, and others. Functional food manufacturing companies are trying different combinations of ferulic acids in their food that would help increase the overall production. Rise in sales of functional food thus boosts the growth of the ferulic acid market.

Manufacturing companies are introducing different technologies to improve the quality of the product, the efficiency of ferulic acid to mix in final product and reduce the time for processing with advancements in the production of ferulic acid. Significant developments in production technologies have recently led to novel offerings for enhancing food quality and the usefulness of non-food-grade products. Reichstein process, two-step fermentation with single & mixed cultures are a few of the latest technologies that are used by manufacturers in the ferulic acid industry. These new innovations are helping manufacturers to cater to the demand for ferulic acids efficiently, thus reducing the time for the completion of the process. These innovations are expected to increase the demand for ferulic acid among the manufacturers, which in turn boost its growth in terms of value and volume.

The global cosmetics business is rapidly expanding, owing to increase in consciousness about appearance among people and rise in desire for different cosmetic goods, skincare products, beauty care products, and personal care products. The expansion of well-known cosmetic companies in western nations, availability of new cosmetic items, and improved product quality have all contributed to increased market demand and sales. Ferulic acid is the most popular type of ferulic acid that is utilized by the cosmetics manufacturers in a significant quantity. Ferulic acid plays a major role in the offerings of anti-aging treatments, skin firmness and brightness, and serves to rejuvenate the skin of the consumers. The expanding cosmetics and personal care products are expected to demand more ingredients such as ferulic acid which is anticipated to subsequently boost the ferulic acid market during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions :

The expansion of the ferulic acid market is hampered by the rise in the prices of raw materials used in its manufacturing. The primary raw materials utilized in ferulic acid production are fruits, grains, vegetables, and others. The raw material prices are volatile and can be influenced by a series of factors, including extreme weather, political instability, and pests & disease. In addition, the increase in the supply-demand gap in the fruit industry has accelerated the prices of citrus and other fruits. The ongoing inconsistency of the production of ferulic acid from natural sources has affected the price, as the price increased due to less production and more demand. Increased price and a lack of raw materials for processing ferulic acid restrains the growth and development of ferulic acid market. However, maintaining relationships with multiple suppliers and strong supply chain networks are the factors which are important to tackle the challenges during sourcing of raw materials.

The production of ferulic acid is a complex procedure that must adhere to the several requirements imposed by the governments of different nations in the world. National and international scientific bodies and laboratories rigorously examine ferulic acid as a food additive. The worldwide Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and state agencies are among the independent bodies. In Europe, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is in charge of checking such substances at each stage of manufacturing and has published rules on how much quantity can be used in food & beverages. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration has recommended a list of ferulic acids that are acceptable for use within its respective constraints. Stringent government regulations on the production of ferulic acid interrupts marketing activities and results in a procedural delay to reach the market that is impacting demand-supply gap of the market negatively. However, collaborating with the food safety testing services and players is one of the most effective solutions for ferulic acid manufacturers to check and maintain the regulations to avoid procedural delay of the product in the market.

Request For Customization:

Regional Insights :

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific consumers acknowledge the consumption of packaged food as they help to save time & replenish hunger. China is the largest ferulic acid manufacturing country in the world and has the highest share of export for ferulic acid. The market for ferulic acid is expected to grow with evolving regulatory dynamics in China and an increase in demand for natural variants.

In addition, ferulic acid demand in Europe is also growing, owing to the increase in demand for packaged food and carbonated beverages. Rise in demand for ferulic acid in Europe is attributed to an increase in lifestyle changes, the aging population, and higher usage of ferulic acid in foods & beverages. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ferulic acid can lead to the decay of tooth enamel if consumed in a higher amount. As a result, food manufacturers are attempting to improve the quality of ferulic acid and meet the requirement of government regulations and norms, which is expected to further boost the growth of the ferulic acid market during the forecast period.

Key Players :

Leading companies in the area are concentrating on developing new products to provide ferulic acid-based goods with improved functional qualities. The market for ferulic acid is further supported by the pharmaceutical industry's growing customer preference for clean-label and plant-based treatments.

Key players profiled in this report include Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Aktin Chemicals Inc., Pfaltz and Bauer, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Tianjin NWC Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Chemfaces, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Nomura Chemical Co., Ltd., and Merck KgaA.

