Aspire Zone Foundation Announces Beach Sports Festival in Collaboration with the Qatar Sports for All Federation
13 April 2025 - Doha, Qatar:
As part of ongoing efforts to promote sports culture and an active lifestyle within the community, Aspire Zone Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Sports for All Federation, announced the launch of the Aspire Beach Sports Festival, which will take place from April 20 to 26, 2025, at Aspire Park.
This announcement was made during a press conference held yesterday, which was attended by officials from the Foundation and the Federation, as well as a number of local media representatives and journalists. During the event, details of the much-anticipated sports festival—blending fun and competition in an open-air setting on natural sand—were unveiled.
The press conference was attended by representatives from both entities. Aspire Zone Foundation was represented by Mr. Ahmed Al Hassan, Events & Venues Director, while the Qatar Sports for All Federation was represented by Mr. Abdullah Al-Dosari, representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation.
The festival will feature three main beach sports: Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, and Beach Tennis. Matches will be held daily from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with participation open to men’s teams (18+ years old), under the supervision of the respective sports federations.
On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Al Hassan, Events & Venues Director stated:
“The Aspire Beach Sports Festival reflects our commitment to Aspire Zone’s vision of becoming an integrated sports hub that supports both community and specialized sports. Through this initiative, we aim to offer sports enthusiasts a unique experience that combines competition, entertainment, and a healthy lifestyle—all within a well-organized, high-quality environment that leverages Aspire’s advanced infrastructure.”
Mr. Abdullah Al-Dosari, representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, praised this partnership with Aspire Zone Foundation, highlighting its role in increasing community participation through such tournaments aimed at Qatari youth and residents.
He pointed out that the collaboration with Aspire contributes to expanding community involvement and utilizing sports facilities, in line with the ministry’s vision of playing sports as a way of life, and as part of the Federation’s plan under the Ministry’s umbrella to develop high-quality events that serve national goals.
