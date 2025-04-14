Kabul, Tashkent To Expand Agriculture Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan has expressed its willingness to cooperate with Afghanistan in various areas of the agriculture sector.

Uzbek Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov held out the assurance of cooperation at a meeting with his Afghani counterpart Maulvi Attaullah Omari.

In a statement, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said the meeting took place in in Tashkent, Uzbekistan's capital.

Earlier in week, a high-level delegation of the caretaker government, led by Omari, arrived in Tashkent for discussions on bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, Omari underlined the importance of expanding agricultural cooperation and highlighted investment opportunities in this sector and other related areas.

He reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to providing all necessary facilities for foreign investors, including those from Uzbekistan.

Omari also urged the exchange of agricultural technology and expertise between the two countries, saying Afghanistan urgently needed to boost its agricultural production under current circumstances.

“We must work together to enhance agricultural output not only to meet domestic needs but also to contribute to reducing global poverty,” the minister commented.

For his part, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov reiterated Tashkent's commitment to greater collaboration with Kabul at various agricultural initiatives.

He noted Uzbekistan had a significant demand for agricultural products and said Afghanistan could play a vital role by supplying cotton, rice, fruits and vegetables.

He assured Uzbekistan was ready to provide Afghan farmers with improved seeds and purchase their products after harvest.

According to the ministry, both sides pledged to enhance cooperation at border crossings in the areas of plant quarantine and animal health to facilitate trade in perishable goods.

