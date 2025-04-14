Health For All... Qatar's Nat'l Strategy For World Class Healthcare

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Health report by Qatar News Agency (QNA) as part of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) health file

DOHA, April 14 (KUNA) -- Under the theme "Health for All," the State of Qatar is moving toward 2030 with a firm commitment to providing excellent and comprehensive healthcare to all residents.

This marks a new phase in the journey toward realizing Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), aimed at ensuring long, healthy lives for current and future generations.

By the end of 2024, all public health sector institutions, including the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Primary Health Care Corporation, had launched their respective health strategies for 2024-2030.

These strategies aim to meet the healthcare needs of the population according to the highest standards, while also achieving excellence and ensuring that Qatar enjoys the highest possible quality of life.

Through its Third National Health Strategy, Qatar is working to achieve several key healthcare goals, including increasing life expectancy to 82.6 years, reducing mortality from non-communicable diseases by 36 percent, lowering the infant mortality rate to 2 per 1,000 live births, and increasing the proportion of people engaging in at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department at the Ministry of Public Health Huda Al-Katheeri told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the State of Qatar continues to develop its healthcare sector and promote the health and well-being of its population through the National Health Strategy 2024-2030.

This ambitious vision aims to build a comprehensive healthcare system that keeps pace with the latest developments and is founded on clinical excellence, sustainability, and innovation, she said, adding that the new strategy builds on the successes of the previous strategy (2018-2022) and aligns with the health priorities outlined in the National Development Strategy 2024-2030, all within the broader framework of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aspires to create a healthy society with a high quality of life.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 aims to improve individuals' health and ensure a longer and higher quality of life by focusing on the physical, psychological, and social aspects of health.

It is dedicated to creating an environment where the entire community participates in achieving health and well-being goals, enhancing both preventive and therapeutic interventions to reduce the spread of diseases and improve the quality of healthcare. Huda Al-Katheeri pointed out that the strategy relies on an integrated approach aimed at achieving the highest clinical standards while ensuring the sustainability of financial and environmental resources for future generations.

The strategy's goals also include increasing local research and development, adopting innovative solutions, reducing non-communicable diseases, standardizing patient pathways, fully digitizing the healthcare system, and focusing on transition centers.

These centers are a pivotal element in the healthcare system, working to rehabilitate patients and assist them in transitioning from hospital care to home or community care.

This approach enhances the role of rehabilitation services, contributing to improving the quality of life for patients and accelerating their recovery.

The Director explained that the ambitions of the National Health Strategy are reflected in a set of priorities that aim to achieve a radical transformation in the healthcare system.

Efforts will be made to raise health awareness, empower individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, and promote disease prevention and early detection.

The State also seeks to promote the concept of 'Health in All Policies' by integrating public health into various national policies to ensure integration across different sectors, which will positively impact the health of the community.

In terms of healthcare services, the strategy aims to achieve excellence in providing care and improving the patient experience by developing integrated care models that encompass all stages of treatment, from prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, all the way to community and extended care.

Improving the quality of primary and community care, while expanding the range of services offered in hospitals and specialized centers to ensure that all residents have access to advanced healthcare services that meet their needs efficiently and promptly, will be prioritized as well.

As part of its efforts to enhance the resilience and sustainability of the healthcare system, the strategy places special emphasis on developing governance systems and enhancing transparency in managing the healthcare sector.

It also adopts a health financing model that ensures the sustainability of the services provided. The upcoming phase will witness a broad digital transformation in the healthcare sector, where digital solutions will be implemented to introduce new models of healthcare, enhance the patient experience, and maximize operational efficiency.

Additionally, there will be a focus on developing a unified database to support evidence-based decision-making and precise analyses in healthcare.

Al-Katheeri said that the strategy prioritizes research and development by enhancing the medical research environment, encouraging innovation in the healthcare sector, and providing the necessary infrastructure to support national and international cadres in this field.

The State will also work to improve the healthcare workforce by attracting the best medical talent and ensuring the optimal distribution of human resources, thus enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare system as a whole. The strategy prioritizes preparedness and effective response to health emergencies. It will work to develop early warning systems and enhance the health sector's ability to respond to health crises efficiently and quickly, ensuring community protection and mitigating the impacts of epidemics and health disasters.

Al-Katheeri noted that the National Health Strategy includes 53 key initiatives covering different themes, such as promoting health literacy, expanding screening and early detection programs, and improving long-term care services, in addition to focusing on different population groups such as children, adolescents, the elderly, people with special needs, and workers.

Initiatives also include developing health governance systems, supporting research and innovation, strengthening public-private partnerships, and investing in biotechnology as a pillar of a sustainable health future.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 represents a pivotal step toward achieving a more integrated and resilient healthcare system that enhances the health and well-being of individuals and aligns with the country's aspirations for a sustainable, healthy future. It is an ambitious vision based on clear scientific and methodological foundations, reflecting the State of Qatar's ongoing commitment to improving the quality of healthcare and ensuring a better life for all.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030, launched by the Ministry of Public Health in mid-September, builds on the significant achievements made during the first and second health strategies, which contributed to establishing a solid foundation for continuous development.

The new strategy aims to unify integrated patient pathways, transform the healthcare system into a fully digital system, increase research and development and adopt innovative solutions in clinical and non-clinical fields, in order to achieve the vision of "Health for All".

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030 seeks to achieve the healthcare sector's ambition of building a health-focused society supported by an integrated health system based on clinical excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

The strategy will be implemented over seven years, with an implementation plan addressing the strategy's priority areas, to achieve 15 outcomes supported by a set of important initiatives and projects. The strategy has different priorities.

Some of the key outcomes sought under the strategy's "Improving Population Health and Well-being" priority include enhancing population health awareness, empowering patients and caregivers, proactively preventing and detecting diseases, and ensuring integrated health and well-being across all sectors.

These outcomes are supported by important initiatives, including universal vaccination coverage, occupational health, environmental health, and food safety.

The most prominent outcomes sought from the "Excellence in Service Delivery and Patient Experience" priority include the development of updated and comprehensive care models and standards across the entire health system, as well as excellence in primary, community, secondary, and specialized care. Key initiatives supporting these outcomes include the continuous improvement of services for population groups, quality of care, and the health tourism program.

The most prominent outcomes sought by the "Health System Efficiency and Resilience" priority include excellence in healthcare research, development, and innovation, effective emergency preparedness and response, a skilled and effective workforce, an efficient digital healthcare system, data-driven decision-making, the development of strong and effective governance, and sustainable healthcare financing.

Key initiatives within this priority include comprehensive collaboration across all sectors, strengthening public-private partnerships, improving workforce skills, applied health intelligence, medical security, and investment in the biotechnology industry.

A comprehensive communication plan was also developed to support the strategy's implementation by raising awareness among all stakeholders, continuously communicating with patients to promote their active participation in their healthcare journey and improving patient satisfaction across all healthcare facilities. The strategy prioritizes the patient experience, the continuity of previous strategy projects, and support for Qatar's economic diversification agenda.

The National Health Strategy 2024-2030, according to officials at the Ministry of Public Health, carries a bold and clear vision, as it aspires to create a community focused on clinical excellence, sustainability, and innovation.

The National Health Strategy aligns with the long-term vision for Qatar's healthcare system, how public and private stakeholders will contribute to its success, and the focus on projects and their implementation over several phases over the coming years, providing a roadmap for future healthcare delivery. The main provider of emergency and specialized healthcare services in the State of Qatar Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) launched the HMC's Healthcare Strategy 2024-2030, closely aligned with the Third National Development Strategy and the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, setting an ambitious vision for HMC that enhances its role as a leading institution in providing medical services.

HMC's Healthcare Strategy 2024-2030, launched in October 2024, focuses on three key objectives: Lead and Shape, which focuses on working proactively with partners to set clinical standards and ensure patients receive safe and reliable treatment anywhere in Qatar; Deliver Best Value aims to achieve the best clinical outcomes and patient experience, ensuring value for patients and the system; and Learn and Create leverages its vast research and education capacity to continue to innovate and drive improvements in patient care.

For its part, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) also launched its third strategic plan (2024-2030) in October 2024 under the slogan "1st Choice for Our Community's Health," which represents an important stage in line with the Third National Health Strategy and the Third National Development Strategy.

The PHCC's strategic plan is based on key pillars, such as Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) and the Third National Health Strategy. These strategies focus on several pillars of the health sector, most notably the focus on population health, setting ambitious goals to improve health outcomes, enhancing the quality of health services and facilitating access to them for patients, and a renewed focus on the sustainability of services provided. These pillars have been incorporated into PHCC's new plan.

PHCC continues to support priority population groups nationwide, aligning its services with the needs of priority groups to provide them with greater attention, focusing on increasing innovation in community healthcare delivery, integrated health services, and preventive health.

Its strategic objectives address the health needs of these priority population groups, including children and adolescents, women and pregnant women, and employees, as well as mental health, improving the health of people with multiple chronic conditions, in addition to the health and well-being of people with disabilities, and the health of the elderly.

The launch of these national health strategies and their supporting plans comes at a time when the health sector in the State of Qatar has made significant achievements, particularly in the expansion of public health facilities.

The number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in the public sector has reached 19, while the number of health centers including those affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) and centers managed by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) under an agreement with the Ministry of Public Health has increased to approximately 35, spread across the country, including six health and wellness centers.

Meanwhile, the total number of health workers in the public sector reached approximately 29,960 health workers.

As a result of this development, the State of Qatar achieved a remarkable medical milestone about a month ago, with the country's first successful heart transplant performed by a local team specializing in heart transplantation.

This achievement represents a significant step forward in Qatar's healthcare sector and highlights the excellence of its organ transplant program. HMC's National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) has become a leading cancer treatment destination, not only in Qatar but also in the Gulf region, attracting patients from across the region while continuing to provide world-class patient care in Qatar.

NCCCR continues to set standards for oncology services through advanced technology, personalized treatment plans, and a highly qualified multidisciplinary medical team.

Reflecting Qatar's success in establishing a strong health system through a visionary national strategy, the country's organ donor registry has exceeded 580,000 registered donors, representing about 28 percent of Qatar's adult population, and the number of living kidney donors to relatives is doubling annually, increasing kidney transplants.

The number of organ transplants performed in 2024 was approximately 60 kidney transplants, 12 liver transplants, and one lung transplant. All these recent achievements in the public health sector in the State of Qatar are the fruits of previous national health strategies and the result of massive investments made by the state to develop a flexible and smart healthcare system that works to achieve well-being and health for all residents. (end) gta