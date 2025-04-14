403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey plans to lead key Black Sea security meeting amid ceasefire focus
(MENAFN) A significant meeting on Black Sea security is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Turkish Naval Forces Command in Ankara, as announced by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Sunday.
The primary objective of these high-level talks is to develop military strategies aimed at ensuring peace in the Black Sea region, especially considering a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to the ministry's statement.
Military officials from multiple nations are anticipated to take part, concentrating on the maritime elements crucial for ensuring stability in the Black Sea. The identities of the participating nations remain undisclosed.
This meeting continues the momentum of prior joint initiatives, particularly the formation of the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group in July 2024. Spearheaded by Turkey and collaborating with Romania and Bulgaria, this group was established to tackle the threats posed by drifting sea mines stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, addressing several issues, such as the current situation in Ukraine and navigation security in the Black Sea, before this announcement.
The primary objective of these high-level talks is to develop military strategies aimed at ensuring peace in the Black Sea region, especially considering a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to the ministry's statement.
Military officials from multiple nations are anticipated to take part, concentrating on the maritime elements crucial for ensuring stability in the Black Sea. The identities of the participating nations remain undisclosed.
This meeting continues the momentum of prior joint initiatives, particularly the formation of the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group in July 2024. Spearheaded by Turkey and collaborating with Romania and Bulgaria, this group was established to tackle the threats posed by drifting sea mines stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, addressing several issues, such as the current situation in Ukraine and navigation security in the Black Sea, before this announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment