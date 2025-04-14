Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Star In Meghna Gulzar’S ‘Daayra’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) In a powerful new collaboration, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to share the screen with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's upcoming project“Daayra.”

“Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today's society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times. This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.

Speaking about the film, Kareena said,“As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

In a statement, Prithviraj shared,“When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses. Working with Meghna Gulzar's vision, Junglee Pictures and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is story that is one of a kind and digs deep into the societal norms, world of crime and punishment that unfolds.”

Meghna Gulzar added,“Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us. With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white, was both challenging and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further! It's always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, known for backing stories that are compelling and demand telling.”

Currently in pre-production,“Daayra” is co-written by Yash, Sima, and Meghna Gulzar herself. Following the success of“Sam Bahadur,” this marks Meghna's next directorial venture - a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.

Interestingly, Kareena also took to her Instagram handle to announce the film and express her excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar.

The 'Udta Punjab' actress captioned the post,“I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire my dream team, #Daayra let's do this.”