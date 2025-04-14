First Edition Of Beach Sports Festival To Be Held From April 20 To 26

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Sports for All Federation, yesterday announced the first edition of the Aspire Beach Sports Festival, which will be held from April 20 to 26 at the Aspire Park.

The tournament, which features three major sports, including beach soccer to be supervised by the Qatar Football Association; beach volleyball under the supervision of the Qatar Volleyball Association; and beach tennis to be supervised by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation, is being organised as part of AZF's ongoing efforts to promote sports culture and an active lifestyle within the community.

The matches will be held daily from 4pm to 9pm with participation open to men's teams (over 18 years old) under the supervision of the respective sports federations.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, AZF Events & Venues Director Ahmed Al Hassan noted that the organisers are very excited about the tournament, which is open to everyone in the community.



“The Aspire Beach Sports Festival reflects our commitment to Aspire Zone's vision of becoming an integrated sports hub that supports both community and specialized sports. Through this initiative, we aim to offer sports enthusiasts a unique experience that combines competition, entertainment, and a healthy lifestyle - all within a well-organised, high-quality environment that leverages Aspire's advanced infrastructure,” Al Hassan noted.

He added that about QR100,000 is up for grabs in prize money, making the tournament more exciting.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Dosari, representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Executive Director of the Qatar Sports for All Federation, praised the partnership with the Aspire Zone Foundation, highlighting its role in increasing community participation through such tournaments aimed at Qatari youth and residents.

He pointed out that the collaboration with Aspire contributes to expanding community involvement and utilising sports facilities in line with the ministry's vision of playing sports as a way of life.

It would be recalled that AZF started beach competitions with the first edition of the Aspire Beach Volleyball Tournament held from April 17 to April 18, 2015, at the Sand Pitch at Aspire Zone.

Aspire Zone collaborated with the Qatar Volleyball Association to host this landmark event as it aimed to diversify the sporting events that it offers the local community.

The inaugural Aspire Beach Volleyball Tournament was a unique opportunity for local residents to compete separately in a fantastic initiative, where they had the chance to walk away with the best beach volleyball male/female team title in front of an enthusiastic homegrown crowd.

Athletes and teams interested in participating are invited to register via Aspire Zone Foundation's official website: