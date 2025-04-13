Invivo Biosystems Advances AI Technology For Real Time Animal Health Monitoring

InVivo Biosystems announces acquisition of SBIR Phase II funding for AI-Powered Animal Health Monitoring Technology

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InVivo Biosystems, a leader in zebrafish research solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to further develop and commercialize its AI-powered FishCam Smart Rack technology. This innovative platform enhances health and movement monitoring in zebrafish while they are housed in their home tanks, improving husbandry practices and overall animal welfare while saving time for researchers globally.

As part of this Fast Track SBIR project, InVivo Biosystems has developed a novel, automated zebrafish management platform that performs health and behavioral assessments through imaging and data analysis of multiple zebrafish tanks in parallel. FishCam incorporates robust image processing algorithms to monitor animal health in accordance with laboratory animal welfare standards, providing a non-biased option for routine zebrafish care.

Competitive Advantage:

Unlike existing solutions that separately track extrinsic factors or assess small groups of zebrafish in single-controlled chambers, FishCam is designed to provide continuous, non-invasive monitoring for entire zebrafish colonies. The system will integrate automated health data with additional data streams from water sensors and breeding records, offering a comprehensive and data-driven approach to zebrafish husbandry. FishCam represents a significant leap forward for reproducibility and ethical decision-making in aquatic care facilities.

“Receiving Phase II SBIR funding for FishCam is a major milestone for InVivo Biosystems,” said Dr. Kat McCormick, CEO of InVivo Biosystems.“This investment from the NIH validates the importance of our goal of FishCam, which is to integrate AI-driven analytics into routine zebrafish care. This round of funding brings us closer to commercializing a technology that will revolutionize zebrafish facility management by providing continuous, non-invasive health monitoring.”

Dr. Trisha Brock, Chief Scientific Officer of InVivo Biosystems added,“FishCam has significant competitive advantages over the current zebrafish monitoring solutions available to the market. FishCam reduces human bias, enhances experimental reproducibility across sites, and provides an unprecedented level of detail in assessing zebrafish well-being over time; all while being enabled to monitor an entire facility instead of one single tank of zebrafish.”

Seeking Commercialization Partner and Beta Sites:

With this new round of SBIR funding, InVivo Biosystems is seeking to partner and prepare to commercially launch the FishCam Smart Rack System. The commercial product will include hardware, software, dedicated onboarding and a technical support package to ensure seamless implementation in zebrafish facilities. InVivo Biosystems invites collaboration with zebrafish research labs, aquaculture facilities, and biopharmaceutical companies to bring this innovation to life. Researchers and potential partners interested in leveraging this technology are encouraged to contact InVivo Biosystems for more information on its applications and availability.

About InVivo Biosystems:

InVivo Biosystems accelerates drug discovery for neurological, metabolic, and rare monogenic diseases through its premier proprietary platform, RapidGenTM. By harnessing alternative model organisms to provide cutting-edge genome editing and phenotypic assay technologies, the RapidGenTM platform streamlines target identification and enables multimodal therapeutic screening with precision. With advanced in vivo wet lab capabilities, InVivo Biosystems delivers robust behavioral and molecular insights, driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships to revolutionize drug discovery research.

