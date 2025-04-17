GCC Exchange Announces Final Winners Of Ramadan Promotion 2025 Grand Prize Winner Drives Home A Toyota Raize! - AETOSW...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) GCC Exchange is thrilled to announce the winners of its highly anticipated Ramadan Promotion 2025, which ran from 20th February to 5th April 2025. The campaign resonated deeply with the spirit of Ramadan, offering customers an opportunity to celebrate the season with excitement and rewards.

The Final Draw was conducted at the GCC Exchange Deira branch in the esteemed presence of senior management, officials from the Dubai Economic Department, and representatives from BPI, ensuring complete transparency and fairness.

“At GCC Exchange, we always strive to deepen our relationship with our valued customers by giving back through meaningful initiatives. Ramadan holds a special place in our hearts, and this promotion is our way of sharing the festive spirit. We congratulate all our winners and thank every participant for their trust in us. We would also like to thank our promotion partners, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Instant Cash, for their support in making this promotion possible,” said Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director of GCC Exchange.

Grand Prize Winner

We are proud to congratulate Mr. Roshan Premjayanth Perera from Sri Lanka , who took home the brand-new Toyota Raize 2025 as the Grand Prize Winner of this year's Ramadan Promotion.

45 Lucky Customers also won Mobile Phones as part of the giveaway, adding more joy to the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange said,“The overwhelming response to this year's Ramadan Promotion has been truly inspiring. It reflects the unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm of our customers. We're honored to celebrate this season of generosity and gratitude with such a successful campaign. We sincerely thank our promotion partners, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Instant Cash, for their instrumental role in the success of this promotion,”

GCC Exchange extends its sincere appreciation to all customers who participated and helped make the campaign a tremendous success. To view the full list of winners, kindly visit our official website or follow us on our social media handles.

About GCC Exchange:

GCC Exchange is an award-winning financial services brand established in 2005 in the United Arab Emirates.



