Bayindir Makes PL Debut, Amass Makes First Start As Man Utd Name Five Changes For Newcastle Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Newcastle, April 13 (IANS) Altay Bayindir makes his Premier League debut while Harry Amass make his first start in the competition as Ruben Amorim named five changes to his Manchester United team for clash against Newcastle United.

Newcastle's game is sandwiched between the two key Europa League quarter-final ties with Lyon for United and the Portuguese boss has decided to exclude Andre Onana, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund for a tough examination against a Magpies side still on a high after ending their barren run without a trophy, and targeting a spot in next season's Champions League.

The alterations mean a first opportunity for Bayindir to keep the goal in the top flight, ending Onana's run of never missing a game in the division since arriving at the club in 2023, as the Cameroonian is not part of the matchday squad.

The Turkey international's previous outings have been in the cup competitions.

Youngster Amass is expected to operate as a left wing-back, in the absence of Dorgu, with the 18-year-old's only previous experience of top-flight football coming when he was introduced as a late substitute in the win at Leicester City, prior to the recent international break.

Victor Lindelof replaces Maguire, whose minutes have been managed recently, and is probably going to take up the central slot, with Matthijs de Ligt still sidelined.

Christian Eriksen gets a run-out in midfield and Joshua Zirkzee, fresh from his brave-headed goal in France on Thursday, will be instructed to lead the attack.

There is some good news with Ayden Heaven fit enough to make the bench, after suffering what initially looked like a serious injury at Leicester last month.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be unchanged for a fifth successive game on Sunday - but Anthony Gordon is fit enough to return to the bench for the clash at St. James' Park.

With head coach Eddie Howe missing the match through illness, Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team with Gordon back in the Magpies squad following the knock he picked up on international duty last month.

Manchester United: Bayindir; Mazraoui, Lindelof, Yoro; Dalot, Eriksen, Ugarte, Amass; Garnacho, Fernandes (c); Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Heaton, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mainoo, Mount, Hojlund.

Newcastle United: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento; Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes.

Substitutes: Martin Dúbravka, Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Anthony Gordon, Will Osula, Sean Neave, Callum Wilson.