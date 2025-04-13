Europe Expresses Condolences To Ukraine Over Russian Strike On Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European leaders have expressed their condolences to Ukrainians and condemned Russia's missile strike on Sumy.

European politicians shared their reactions on social media, Ukrinform reports.

“Heartbreaking scenes from Sumy this morning as residents gathered for Palm Sunday only to be met by Russian missiles. Horrific example of Russia intensifying attacks while Ukraine has accepted an unconditional ceasefire. My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people today,” wrote EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that her country mourns together with Ukraine over the loss of lives in Sumy.“Palm Sunday is a day of peace. This morning, as people gathered to pray, Russia bombed Sumy-killing and injuring civilians. Moldova mourns with Ukraine and urges more air defence to save lives,” Sandu wrote .

She stressed that“the aggressor must be held accountable. There is no justification for such evil.”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also expressed his sympathy:

“There are not enough words in the world to describe the inhumanity and evil of Russia. Our hearts are with Ukraine. Heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the Sumy attack.”

Zelensky about Russian strike on: The world must respond firmly

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová called the Russian strike on Sumy another war crime and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

“We woke up today to yet another terrible morning, my friends. I am horrified by the treachery of the Russians. Today they launched another massive attack on civilians,” Mathernová wrote.

She added that two ballistic missiles hit the center of Sumy precisely when people were gathering to attend a mass to celebrate Palm Sunday.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Attacking churchgoers on Palm Sunday is a war crime. Nothing seems to be sacred to the Russians - neither churches, nor Ukrainian children. Europe is increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine in every possible way. It's time for the whole world to wake up,” the Ambassador emphasized.

Strike oncarried out intentionally on Palm Sunday – CCD

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that all international partners will be informed about the attack, and all headquarters are being urged to respond decisively to this crime.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine