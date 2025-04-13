Newspoll Steady But Albanese's Ratings Jump Swing To Labor In Marginal Seats

MENAFN - The Conversation) A national Newspoll , conducted April 7–10 from a sample of 1,271, gave Labor a 52–48 lead, unchanged since the March 31 to April 4 Newspoll . Primary votes were 35% Coalition (down one), 33% Labor (steady), 12% Greens (steady), 8% One Nation (up one) and 12% for all Others (steady).

Anthony Albanese's net approval jumped seven points to -4, his best net approval since May 2024. Peter Dutton's net approval dropped two points to -19, his worst since September 2023. Albanese led Dutton as better PM by 49–38 (48–40 previously).

Leaders' ratings changes may imply that future Newspolls will be better for Labor on voting intentions, but this doesn't always happen. Here is the graph of Albanese's net approval in Newspoll this term. The plus signs are data points and a trend line has been fitted. Albanese's ratings have surged from a low of -21 net approval in mid-February.

Albanese Newspoll ratings.

This Newspoll is the only new national poll since Friday's article , but a Redbridge poll of marginal seats had a 1.5-point swing to Labor since the 2022 election, implying that Labor is gaining seats. Here is the national poll graph.

Labor Two Party Preferred Vote in national polls.

I believe Donald Trump is most responsible for Labor's surge in the polls to a clear lead and a probable majority government (they won a majority in 2022 on the same primary vote Newspoll gives them). Albanese's ratings have probably lifted owing to a favourable comparison between Albanese and Trump.

Coalition senator Jacinta Price's use of“Make Australia Great Again” on Saturday, an echo of Trump's“Make America Great Again” slogan, will damage efforts by the Coalition to distance itself from Trump.

Asked what type of government they wanted after the election in Newspoll, 32% wanted a Labor majority, 32% a Coalition majority, 21% a Labor minority government and 15% a Coalition minority government. This means 64% wanted a Labor or Coalition majority, while 36% wanted a minority government. The overall 53–47 split for a Labor government nearly matches the 52–48 two-party estimate.

Redbridge marginal seats poll has swing to Labor

A poll of 20 marginal seats by Redbridge and Accent Research for the News Corp tabloids was conducted April 4–9 from a sample of 1,003. It gave Labor a 52.5–47.5 lead, a three-point gain for Labor since the late February marginal seats poll. Primary votes were 36% Coalition (down five), 35% Labor (up one), 12% Greens (steady) and 17% for all Others (up four).

The overall 2022 vote in these 20 seats was 51–49 to Labor, so this poll implies a 1.5-point swing to Labor from the 2022 election. If applied to the national 2022 result of 52.1–47.9 to Labor, Labor would lead by about 53.5–46.5.

Albanese's net favourability improved three points since late February to -8, while Dutton's was down five points to -16. Dutton led Albanese by 27–23 on best to manage the relationship with the US and Trump (31–22 previously). But if people really thought Dutton would be able to prevent Trump's tariff chaos, voting intentions would not have shifted towards Labor.

On whether the US is a reliable partner and friend for Australia, 61% said it had been a reliable partner and friend, but less so now than it was, 18% said the US is still a reliable partner and friend, and 12% said it was never a reliable partner or friend.

Dutton may be trailing in Dickson, and other seat polls

Dutton won the Queensland seat of Dickson by 51.7–48.3 against Labor in 2022. The Poll Bludger reported Saturday that a uComms poll of Dickson for the Queensland Conservation Council, conducted April 9–10 from a sample of 854, gave Labor a 52–48 lead over Dutton.

In other Dickson seat polls, the Coalition said their own polling by Freshwater gave Dutton a 57–43 lead, a uComms poll for Climate 200 gave Labor a 51.7–48.3 lead and Labor's polling had it tied 50–50. Seat polls are unreliable.

In the Western Australian Liberal-held seat of Forrest, a poll for Climate 200 gave a teal candidate a 51–49 lead over the Liberals. In the Tasmanian Labor-held seat of Lyons (50.9–49.1 to Labor in 2022), a uComms poll for the Australian Forest Products Association gave Labor a 50.9–49.1 lead over the Liberals.

In other seat-specific news, in the Victorian seat of Macnamara, Labor incumbent Josh Burns won't recommend preferences on how to vote material between the Liberals and Greens. Previously Labor has recommended preferences to the Greens. It will be more difficult for the Greens to win Macnamara if the final two candidates are the Liberals and Greens.

Candidate nominations declared

Candidate nominations were declared on Friday. The Poll Bludger said there were 1,126 total candidates for the 150 House of Representatives seats, an average of 7.5 candidates per seat. That's down from 1,203 total candidates in 2022, an average of 8.0 per seat.

Labor, the Greens and the Coalition will contest all 150 seats, One Nation 147 (all except the three ACT seats), Trumpet of Patriots 100 (down from contesting all seats under UAP in 2022), Family First 92, Libertarians 46 and Legalise Cannabis 42. There are a total of 132 independent candidates, up from 98 in 2022.