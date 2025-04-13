Ruhullah Slams 'Baseless' Land Scam Charges, Dares Probe

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Sunday, Ruhullah dismissed the accusations, asserting that the land in question originally belonged to his grandfather, the late Agha Sahib, and that compensation was awarded legally to all heirs, including his family.“I am the third in line of inheritance. I had no involvement in any negotiation or decision-making related to the land,” he said, while thanking the media for attending.

National Conference MP, who served as an MLA for 18 years before entering Parliament, clarified that he was neither summoned nor questioned by ACB or any government agency over the years.“I came to know about the chargesheet the day it was filed, just like everyone else,” he said.

According to Ruhullah, the land was acquired by the government in the early 2000s for the rehabilitation of Dal Lake dwellers. He stated that the compensation was determined based on possession and agricultural usage, citing cabinet decisions and official surveys that legally justified the process.“Thousands of kanals in that area were acquired and compensated similarly,” he added.

Breaking down his share, Ruhullah revealed that his portion of the compensation - divided among 11 legal heirs - amounted to just Rs 80,000, received nearly 20 years ago.“If this is being touted as a multi-crore scam, then I invite the harshest investigation. Bring in the ACB, or even the NIA, if needed,” he challenged.

The timing of the charges, Ruhullah alleged, is politically charged.“This feels like an April Fool's joke, just delayed till April 13,” he quipped, suggesting that the move aims to suppress his outspoken criticism of the revocation of Article 370 and ongoing human rights issues in the region.

Expanding on the political backdrop, Ruhullah accused the central government of marginalizing minorities and misusing legal institutions to stifle dissent.“You cannot silence me with fabricated cases. If you want me to stop speaking, then restore Article 370, uphold minority rights, and return dignity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said emphatically.

Responding to questions about his party, the National Conference, Ruhullah pointed out a lack of internal communication.“No one from the leadership reached out to me. Had they done so, they would have known the facts,” he said, hinting at unease within party ranks.

With by-elections looming in Budgam, Ruhullah Mehdi's no-nonsense stand on various contentious issues - in contrast to the National Conference's muted responses - adds fuel to the ongoing discourse about his future relationship with the party.

