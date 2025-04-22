14 From J&K Qualify UPSC CSE 2024

Besides, two other candidates have qualified from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Iram Choudhary has topped in Jammu and Kashmir and has secured 40th All India Rank (AIR) in the UPSC 2024 exams.

The official list further reveals that Mohammad Muneeb Bhat has secured 131AIR rank, Akshay Parihar with 261st.

It also states that Haris Mir from Jammu and Kashmir has secured 314th AIR rank followed by Manil Bejotra with 401st , Aakash Gupta with 467th, Ghulam Hadir with 633rd, Sadaf Malik with 742nd, Yassar Ahmed Bhatti with 768th, Vishal with 439th, Nazir Ahmad Bijran with 847th, Harjot Singh with 948th and Arshad Aziz Qureshi with 993rd respectively.

The UPSC statement said that out of 5,83,213 candidates that appeared in the exams, 1,009 qualified for the civil services examinations.

It also said that a total of 14,627 candidates had qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination out of which 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination.

Nazir Ahmad Bijran who had secured 847th rank said that it was not an easy task for him to achieve the success.“Ever good position where we can serve the public demands some extra effort.”

Hailing from Kangan area of Ganderbal, Nazir studied in a local private school and after the 12th standard he pursued B.Tech in Civil Engineering from the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora.

He later pursued a Master's degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

Before qualifying UPSC, Nazir had cracked JKAS exams and is currently working as BDO Langate.“I always dreamed of cracking the UPSC. My success in the UPSC exams is not merely my hard-work. There has been a immense support from my family to achieve this milestone.” -

