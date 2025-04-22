How Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfolded: Gunmen Surrounded Tourists, 'Singled Out Men, Asked Them To Recite Kalima'

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 26 people were killed and many injured after terrorists opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The attack occurred in Pahalgam, a popular destination in the scenic, mountainous region where mass tourism, especially during the summer, has resurged.

The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack. The TRF is believed to be a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attack on Tuesday was deemed the worst attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

How the Pahalgam terror attacks unfolded

Police sources told News 18 that the Pahalgam terror attack started around 2.30 pm on Tuesday as "terrorists emerged from the dense pine forest surrounding the valley and started firing at a group of 40 tourists."

Tourists were enjoying pony rides in the meadows of the Baisaran valley, also known as 'mini Switzerland', when terrorists opened fire on them.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that two to three gunmen in military fatigues started firing indiscriminately, triggering fear and confusion among the tourists holidaying at the spot. The attackers reportedly fired from close range.

“We were standing in the stand, and customers had gone to the upper side. At around 2:45 pm, people started running around. When we asked, we found that a gunshot had been fired...,” an eyewitness told news agency PTI.

Another witness told the news agency ANI,“This incident happened when we had just left the place of the incident. We could hear the sound of firing for a long time. Everyone was trying to escape from the place. We never looked back as we just wanted to escape from there.”

Some eyewitnesses also claimed that the attackers asked victims about their religion. They told security forces that terrorists singled out tourists of a certain faith, asked men to recite 'Kalima' - a formal declaration of faith - and shot them dead.

One terrorist approached a couple and asked them their faith, and then opened fire at them. The attackers asked the men to recite 'kalima', a formal declaration of faith, and when they failed to do so, they were shot dead, government sources were quoted as saying by News 18.

"The attacker targeted men first and asked them to recite 'kalima', which refers to the formal declaration of faith, before shooting them dead," sources told News18.

“My husband was shot in the head... he was shot for not being a Muslim," a woman survivor told PTI over the phone.

Meanwhile, a witness told India Today,“The terrorists suddenly appeared and began firing indiscriminately. While some of them opened fire, others grabbed the Hindus present and forced them to recite the Azan.”

"Then they resumed firing and shot my father and uncle," she said, adding that the assailants claimed their religion was "in danger" because of the Hindus.

The sources added that the majority of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack are said to be men.

'Terrorists were wearing army fatigues'

A witness told India Today that the attack“was very similar to what happened during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.” She said the gunmen were wearing uniforms like those of local police and had printed masks that resembled what army personnel wear.

“Tourists were initially unaware of what was happening as the terrorists were wearing army fatigues,” sources said.

The attack came a day after US Vice President JD Vance began a four-day, largely personal visit to India.