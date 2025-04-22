Pahalgam Horror: Where Is Baisaran? Kashmir's 'Mini Switzerland' Hit By Deadliest Terror Attack In Years

MENAFN - Live Mint)Tuesday was a usual day at Baisaran, a popular meadow surrounded by dense forests, in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, until the fateful afternoon.

As hundreds of tourists moved around, the serenity of the place was shattered at around 3 pm when a group of militants, reportedly four of them in army uniforms, emerged from the dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, including two foreigners.

The terror attack, one of the most lethal in Jammu and Kashmir 's recent history, was carried out on a day when US Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

The last big terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir was on June 9, 2024, the day of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Unidentified terrorists fired upon a bus ferrying pilgrims, resulting in the death of at least 10 people and injuries to 33 others in the Reasi district of the Jammu region in the attack.

What is Pahalgam Famous For?

Pahalgam is a hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag , a district in the South of the Kashmir Valley.

Located about 90 kilometres from the Srinagar International Airport, the famed mountain trails and dense forests along river Lidder of Pahalgam, also known as the 'Valley of Shepherds' are house to Amarnath Cave Temple, a Hindu shrine.

Aru wildlife sanctuary, the home to animals including brown bears and musk deer, the scenic Betaab Valley, which got its name after Sunny Deol-starrer movie and Tulian Lake are among popular destinations of Pahalgam. Baisaran, a picturesque meadow in Pahalgam, also attracts tourists in good numbers.

Where is Baisaran? The 'Mini Switzerland'

Baisaran is located at 5 kilometres from Pahalgam and one of the region's most popular tourist destinations. The meadow, a popular trekking destination, is accessible only by foot or ponies. So there were no vehicles available nearby when the attack unfolded on Tuesday afternoon.

The website of Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) describes Baisaran as an eye-catching destination resembling a European landscap . It's often dubbed 'Mini Switzerland' because of its long, dark meadows, which resemble those in Switzerland.

The dense pine forest that gives the green carpet look to the meadow provides a contrasting hue to snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains, the website says.

Baisaran is also an ideal campsite for trekkers who want to move further up to Tulian Lake, which offers panoramic views of the town and the Lidder Valley.

The picturesque view of the Lidder River lends a charming appeal to the place. The destination is popular in Summer as well as winters, according to Jammu and Kashmir's tourism department.

“The valley appears like a fresh emerald in summer and is ideal for photography sessions. Winters change the backdrop into a snow wonderland,” the department says.

Between 2.45 and 3 PM, a group of gunmen, 2-3 of them, descended from nearby forests. The militants opened fire and killed at least 26, mostly tourists, while injuring others.

Eyewitnesses quoted by different media outlets said the gunmen in military uniforms started firing indiscriminately, triggering fear among the tourists . The absence of vehicles in the vicinity added to the panic.