Protesters flood times square demanding release of Mahmoud Khalil after deportation ruling
(MENAFN) Despite rainy weather, demonstrators gathered in New York City’s Times Square late Saturday to protest the detention and potential deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and pro-Palestinian activist, according to reports.
Supporters held signs reading “Free Mahmoud Khalil Now!” as well as “Hands Off Our Students,” as they chanted in unison, calling for Khalil’s immediate release. The protest reflected growing concern among activist groups over what they view as political targeting of student demonstrators.
Linda Sarsour, a prominent activist known for her vocal criticism of Israeli policies, addressed the crowd. According to the reports, she urged those in attendance to stand in solidarity with Khalil and all students exercising their right to protest.
The protest follows a controversial ruling issued Friday by U.S. Immigration Judge Jamee Comans. The judge ruled that Khalil can be deported under a seldom-invoked federal statute, citing foreign policy concerns as grounds for the decision.
Khalil, a legal permanent resident and holder of a U.S. green card, was arrested on March 8 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at his Columbia University housing facility in New York City. The arrest came after his participation in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Following his detention, Khalil was initially held in a facility in New Jersey before being transferred to a detention center in Louisiana, raising further questions among supporters about the handling of his case.
In her decision, Judge Comans referenced a determination made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who claimed that Khalil’s continued presence in the United States "would compromise a compelling US foreign policy interest."
The rare use of foreign policy as grounds for deportation has sparked intense debate, drawing criticism from civil liberties groups and human rights advocates who argue that the move may set a precedent for targeting individuals based on their political views.
