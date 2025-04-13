Creation Of Khalsa Panth Instilled Spirit Of Courage And Sacrifice In People: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday that Guru Gobind Singh instilled the spirit of living with courage and sacrifice in people by establishing the Khalsa Panth on April 13, 1699.

He gave a new direction to the society by combining bravery and heroic spirit with spiritual thinking.

The Chief Minister was speaking at Gurdwara Sadh Sangat, South City-I, Gurugram, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini paid obeisance at the gurdwara and congratulated everyone on this auspicious day.

He said that Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth in 1699 on the day of Baisakhi to fight injustice and oppression.

At that time, the country was ruled by the Mughals.

They were inflicting severe atrocities on the people and they were being forced to convert.

The society was divided on the basis of caste and religion.

At that time, Guru Gobind Singh performed such a miracle which no ordinary man could do.

He inspired people to make every kind of sacrifice to protect their religion and honour.

He said that while laying the foundation of Khalsa Panth, Guru Gobind Singh had included 'Panj Pyaras' from five different castes and five different regions of the country and then he ended the discrimination by giving Amrit to all of them from the same vessel.

He never accepted the discrimination between humans on the basis of language, caste and religion.

The Chief Minister said state-level events were organised to commemorate the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 and the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh in 2017.

The 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur was celebrated in 2022 wherein a state-level function was organised on the historical land of Panipat.

"The Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, constructed the Kartarpur Corridor so that the Sikh community can visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent a large part of his life," CM Saini said.

"Haryana government also transferred land of an educational institute located adjacent to Gurdwara Chilla Sahib in Sirsa to the gurdwara management committee, fulfilling its long-standing demand. Guru Nanak Dev ji had meditated there for 40 days and stayed in Sirsa," he added.

He said the Gurugram gurdwara started in 2000 on a small piece of land but with the blessings of Gurus, it has become big today and it will become even more grand in the future.

He added that whatever demands have been put forward by the gurdwara management before him, these will be fulfilled soon, including the demand for additional land.

The Chief Minister also announced a Rs 21 lakh grant for the gurdwara.

He said noble service was being done by the gurdwara at the wellness centre being run by it as a large number of poor patients visit its OPD daily and get treatment.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is being continuously developed and that's why visiting gurdwaras like Hemkunt Sahib has become a lot easier today. Prime Minister will be coming to Haryana on April 14 to inaugurate Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar and lay the foundation stone of the third unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar," he added.