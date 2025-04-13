403
Ministry: Hawally Partial Power Outage Due To Salmiya W Substation Failure
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy announced on Sunday that a partial power outage affected several areas in the Hawally Governorate following the failure of the Salmiya W main transformer substation.
In a statement posted on its official account on Platform X, the Ministry confirmed that emergency teams were on-site and working to restore power within less than an hour. (end)
