Lynn Marceau Releases New Children’s Book - When Will I Ever Learn: 60 Humorous and Teachable Poems for Kids
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Childhood is messy, magical, and full of moments that stick with us for a lifetime—and Lynn Marceau captures them all in her delightful new collection, When Will I Ever Learn: 60 Humorous and Teachable Poems for Kids. Brimming with giggles, mischief, and meaningful lessons, this independently published children’s poetry book is a joyful ode to growing up.
With topics ranging from silly school shenanigans and quirky family mishaps to deeper themes like kindness, feelings, and friendship, each poem in this collection offers something for every young reader. Marceau’s witty and accessible style invites kids to laugh out loud while subtly encouraging empathy, resilience, and curiosity.
When Will I Ever Learn is about finding humor and heart in everyday childhood moments. Lynn Marceau wants kids to see themselves in these poems—and maybe even learn something along the way.
A retired court reporter turned author, Marceau draws on her love of storytelling and wordplay to create poems that entertain and enlighten. Her aim is simple: to spark imagination, make kids laugh, and gently guide them through life’s teachable moments.
About the Author:
Lynn Marceau is a lifelong reader and lover of language. Now retired, she has turned her passion for words into playful poetry that celebrates the highs, lows, and hilarity of childhood. Splitting her time between San Diego and Minnesota, Lynn finds inspiration in nature, puzzles, travel, music, and feeding her neighborhood crows. When Will I Ever Learn is her debut children’s poetry book.
