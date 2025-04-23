403
Media Reveals Putin's Gift to Trump
(MENAFN) The media has unveiled a picture of a portrait presented to Donald Trump by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin in the previous month.
The image illustrates the instant Trump lifted his fist following his survival of an assassination effort in July 2024.
The portrait was delivered to Trump through Steve Witkoff, the U.S. leader’s envoy to the Middle East and an influential player in the Ukraine peace discussions.
Witkoff, who obtained the piece during negotiations in Russia, characterized it as “a beautiful portrait” crafted by a “leading Russian artist.”
He noted that Trump was “clearly touched by it,” though he chose not to provide any additional insights.
Subsequently, the Kremlin verified that Putin had offered Trump an “absolutely personal gift,” yet officials avoided elaborating on its context or meaning.
This Tuesday, however, acclaimed Russian painter Nikas Safronov—who has painted numerous international dignitaries—revealed the artwork to the media.
The piece portrays Trump with a wounded ear and an uplifted fist, gripping his iconic red “Make America Great Again” hat.
In the background, the image includes the Statue of Liberty, the shoreline of New York City, and the American flag.
