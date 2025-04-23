'Sporting' While Our People Die, Not This Time: Shreevats Goswami Urges BCCI To Cut Cricketing Ties With Pak

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Former cricketer Shreevats Goswami has urged the BCCI to cut all cricketing ties with Pakistan following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, that left at least 26 killed and several others injured.

The terror attack took place in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow situated in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination about 30 miles southeast of Srinagar on Tuesday, sending shockwaves throughout the country. Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

Various sportspersons have strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack and praying for peace and normalcy in the valley. Former wicketkeeper batter Shreevats Goswami has also condemned the incident and urged the BCCI to stop playing cricket with Pakistan in a long social media post.

"And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, 'Oh, but sport should rise above politics'," Goswami wrote on X.

"From where I stand, murdering innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport. And if that's how they play - then it's time we respond in a language they truly understand. Not with bats and balls. But with resolve. With dignity. With zero tolerance," the post read.

"I'm furious. I'm devastated. Just a few months ago, I was in Kashmir for the Legends League - I walked through Pahalgam, met the locals, saw hope returning to their eyes. It felt like peace had finally found its way back. And now ... this bloodshed again. It breaks something inside you. It makes you question how many more times we're expected to stay silent, stay "sporting," while our people die. No more. Not this time," it added.

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since 2012–13 and only meet in ICC events. Recently, the BCCI refused to send its team for the Champions Trophy, which was hosted by Pakistan. India played all their matches in Dubai, including the summit clash against New Zealand.

In another post, Goswami urged all the Indian players, playing in the ongoing IPL 2025, to wear black armbands for this entire week "in memory of the innocent lives lost" in the deadly attack.

"Requesting all Indian players in the IPL to wear a black armband this week atleast. In memory of the innocent lives lost in Kashmir. Play the game. But let the world watching know. Cricket reaches millions across borders - this small gesture can spread awareness and show solidarity. It's the least we can do," Goswami wrote in another 'X' post.

However, players and umpires will be wearing black armbands during the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians as a mark of paying homage to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sources have told IANS that apart from the black armbands, a one-minute silence will also be observed before the game begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday evening.