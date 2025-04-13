Mowasalat (Karwa) To Showcase Accessible Transport Solutions At ICAO Facilitation Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced its participation in the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025), taking place in Qatar during the period from April 14 to 17, 2025.

As the leading provider of transport solutions in the country, Mowasalat (Karwa) will highlight its commitment to accessibility and inclusive mobility for all passengers.

At its dedicated booth, the company will feature an interactive experience, including a digital question-and-answer game for visitors and a TV screen demonstrating how to book its services seamlessly. The company's primary focus at the event will be on accessibility, showcasing its Vans designed for people with special needs and the user-friendly booking process available through the Karwa app and call center.

Additionally, Mowasalat (Karwa) will highlight the accessibility features of its public buses and Metrolink services, which are equipped with ramps to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers with reduced mobility.

As a trusted transportation provider, Mowasalat (Karwa) continues to align with Qatar's vision for an inclusive and efficient public transport system. Attendees of ICAO FALC 2025 are invited to visit the booth to explore these services and learn more about the company's initiatives in accessible transport.