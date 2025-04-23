403
E-Commerce, Trade Expos Seen Game-Changing Platforms For Philippine Exports To Mideast
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The rise of e-commerce and participation in international trade expos have emerged as key platforms for promoting a wide range of Filipino export products, an official of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) of the Philippines has said.
According to lawyer Maria Katrina D Rivera, assistant director at the DTI's Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), Filipino entrepreneurs are leveraging technology and global networking events to meet the growing demand for food products and personal care items in markets like the Middle East.
In an EMB report, Rivera stated that e-commerce has gained significant momentum across the globe, citing the Middle East, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).
“In 2023, the distribution of OFWs across countries worldwide indicated Asia (77.4%), North and South America (9.8%), Europe (8.4%), Australia (3.0%), and Africa (1.3%) were the leading five destinations for OFWs,” stated the report.
The Middle East remains the top destination for OFWs, the report also stated, adding that“among Asian countries, Saudi Arabia was the leading destination, accounting for 20% of the total OFWs in 2023.”
The EMB report also emphasised the growing reliance on social media marketing and partnerships with influencers, as well as regional bloggers to connect with audiences. It further reported that subscription-based food deliveries and online shopping platforms are also becoming key channels for consumers in the Middle East.
“Although the e-commerce share of beauty and personal care retail sales remains relatively small in most countries, it is generally continuing to grow. While grocery retailers and health and beauty specialists still tend to dominate distribution, with small local grocers and department stores still playing a role in some countries, a gradual shift to omnichannel operations is being seen in the region,” the report explained.
The shift to e-commerce aligns with broader market trends, including the demand for sugar-reduced and plant-based food products, as well as clean beauty offerings, which reflect the region's heightened focus on health and sustainability, the report stated, adding that“[there has been a] steady rise in health consciousness, a growing concern for the planet, and consumers [are] placing strong emphasis on supporting local businesses.”
According to Rivera, the participation of Filipino entrepreneurs in international trade expos, such as the 'Gulfood Innovation Awards' in Dubai has also been instrumental in showcasing the competitive edge of Philippine exports.
Rivera said Filipino companies have also received recognition for their unique and high-quality products, citing Lionheart Farms' 'Carbonated Coconut Flower Sap Drink Calamansi' and Fisher Farms' 'Deboned Milkfish in Chili Spiced Coconut Cream'.
