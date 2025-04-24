Border Guards Destroy 10 Occupants And Communication Antenna Near Vovchansk
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
“Border guards of the Gart Brigade are successfully targeting enemy manpower and destroying it in the area of Vovchansk. During accurate strikes on the places of concentration, 10 occupants were eliminated, and an enemy communication antenna was destroyed,” the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian boat in south
The military added that“soldiers of the State Border Guard Service as part of the Defense Forces continue to perform combat missions to repel Russian aggression in the Kharkiv region.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losse of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 23, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 944,270 people, including 1,210 people in the previous day.
