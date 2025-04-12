Zhejiang's Fine Products Debut At The 5Th CICPE

New Consumption Trends, New Technological Forces

HAIKOU, China, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 13 to 18, the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is held in Haikou, Hainan. A key highlight is the debut of the Exhibition of "Zhejiang's Fine Products: A Legacy of Excellence" at the China Chic section. Companies such as Lingban Technology (Rokid's parent company), OSM, and Hu Qing Yu Tang unveil global product launches at the event.

Themed on "New Consumption Trends, New Technological Forces," the exhibition shows Zhejiang's ambition to integrate heritage craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. With the slogan "World-Class Quality, Made in Zhejiang," visitors experience a hybrid exhibit combining physical displays and virtual interactions. The cultural section highlights time-honored industries, with 18 brands presenting over 200 products, from traditional crafts to modern consumer goods. A virtual exhibition, co-developed with Alibaba's Taobao & Tmall Group, extends the showcase digitally.

A major event in the CICPE's official agenda is the global product launch session, themed "New Discoveries at the CICPE: Global Premieres." On April 14, three innovations are unveiled: the AI+AR Rokid Glasses, OSM's 2025 edition of Soothing Whitening Essence, and Hu Qing Yu Tang's "Light Wellness: Workplace Saviors" series for health-conscious young professionals.

Throughout the exhibition, Zhejiang Satellite TV's VR hostess, Gu Xiaoyu, serves as the "digital news officer," providing real-time updates. The exhibition also introduces interactive experiences that engage sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch to explore Zhejiang's historical products. Traditional crafts such as Dongyang wood carving, Wanfeng joinery, traditional Chinese medicine from Hu Qing Yu Tang, and Longjing tea from Shibake are showcased.

Prominent figures lend their support to the Zhejiang brand initiative, including Zhu Zhu, advertising spokesperson for OSM Skincare; Shen Zhirong, Founder of OSM known as OSM "Grandpa Pearl"; Zhu Mingming, Rokid's Founder and CEO; and Chen Yunhan, Board Chairman and General Manager of Hu Qing Yu Tang. The exhibition attracts significant attention from both domestic and international media. Through live broadcasts, press conferences, and short video promotions, organizers seek to elevate the profile of Zhejiang's brands on the global stage-part of China's broader strategy to enhance the international competitiveness of its consumer goods sector.

