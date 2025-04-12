403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi, US Energy Ministers Meet In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright discussed on Saturday ways of cooperating in the fields of energy along with the exchange of experiences and promoting joint research works.
Saudi News Agency said that Prince Abdulaziz received US Secretary of Energy at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh.
It was also mentioned that Wright had also pointed out the central role policy research studies play, in addition to climate change, sustainable transportation and advisory services, alongside developing models and analytical tools that help resolve challenges faced in the field of
ash
Saudi News Agency said that Prince Abdulaziz received US Secretary of Energy at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh.
It was also mentioned that Wright had also pointed out the central role policy research studies play, in addition to climate change, sustainable transportation and advisory services, alongside developing models and analytical tools that help resolve challenges faced in the field of
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment