DR. JANET SMITH WARFIELD SELECTED FOR THE EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Janet Smith Warfield was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Janet Smith Warfield will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala./award-galaDr. Warfield was chosen as an American Field Service exchange student during the Cold War, allowing her to experience life in Berlin, Germany. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College and a cum laude Juris Doctor from Rutgers School of Law – Camden before practicing law for 22 years in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Her personal growth journey led her to train with motivational figures such as Matthew Fox, Andrew Harvey, Oscar Miro Quesada, Barbara Marx Hubbard, T Harv Eker, Jean Houston, Joanna Macy, Carolyn Myss, Thomas Huebl, and Ken Wilber. Janet has engaged in transformative experiences like eating fire, breaking boards with her hand, walking on hot coals in her bare feet, and with a partner, bending a steel rebar using only their necks, pushing the boundaries of mind and body.In 2006, Janet shifted to facilitating interactive workshops while living in Panama. Her expertise has been featured on numerous radio and TV shows, including "Dare to Dream Radio," "Waking Up-Learning What Your Life is Trying to Teach You," and "Dancing with Words, Dancing with Wisdom.".While residing in Roatan, Honduras, Dr. Warfield authored her Amazon bestselling book, Shift: Change Your Words, Change Your World, which also won the Next Generation Indie Book Award. Shift serves as an innovative instrument for broadening awareness. It is distributed worldwide and has been translated into four languages: Bulgarian, Russian, Indonesian, and Slovakian. Her article "Freedom from Fear" was included in J. Kim Wright's American Bar Association bestseller, Lawyers as Peacemakers: Practicing Holistic, Problem-Solving Law. Additionally, "Surrendering into Soul: A Heroine's Journey" reflects her journey to manifest in the world through her theories, stories, concepts, and wordplay, the insights she has gained over her 88 years of lived experience.Throughout 55 years of transformative experiences, 22 years as a practicing attorney, and a lifetime dedicated to writing, speaking, and engaging with language, Dr. Warfield has crafted semantic solutions to alleviate human suffering. From a profound experiential standpoint, she comprehends the energetic impact of human words on the mind, body, emotions, and spirit, as she has personally experienced them.In May 2017, Dr. Warfield delivered a speech at an Inspire-New Zealand event in Dunedin, New Zealand. She spent three nights in a pre-Maori community on the North Island and assisted in distributing Sawyer water filters to a school in Vanuatu, South Sea Islands, before continuing her journey to Australia to snorkel on the Great Barrier Reef.In January 2018, Janet delivered a speech in La Jolla, California, at the "Be the Voice of Positive Change Gathering." In February, she visited temples and ashrams in Southern India as part of a Sacred Activism tour with Andrew Harvey. In March, she participated in the International Women's Day celebration in Katwadde, Uganda, went on safari in the Greater Serengeti, Tanzania, and explored Pretoria, Franschhoek, Cape Town, and the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa.Jim Master's conducted an interview with Janet regarding her consciousness-shifting experiences and the challenges she faced in articulating them. In the video, Janet discusses her "heroine's journey," detailing her challenges with fear and anger. She delves into the ways we utilize language, examining the dynamics of human power-power over, power under, and power against. She poses profound questions about how we employ analytical and divisive language to transform our consciousness, seeking alignment with a "Power Greater than Ourselves" and ultimately transitioning into "Power With," not just among fellow humans but with all of creation. How can we employ analytical and divisive language to foster and collaboratively create a peaceful, powerful, and prosperous world – together?Janet launched a TV Show that interviews intriguing changemakers from around the globe who are collectively enhancing the consciousness of our planet.In 2019, Janet engaged actively with Terry Patten, the acclaimed author of A New Republic of the Heart. Terry's year-long experiment in "we-space" united individuals from across the globe, fostering deep connections rooted in compassion, support, and the exchange of talents, skills, and gifts among themselves and the wider world.On April 17, 2020, Janet submitted Articles of Incorporation in the State of Florida for a new educational (501)(c)(3) foundation, Planetary Peace, Power, and Prosperity Legacy Foundation, Inc.. She is collaborating with a robust network of individuals to provide transformative education to all citizens globally on cultivating inner peace, personal empowerment, and prosperity in their lives. When all individuals on our planet embrace the power of their words to transform their reality, we will unite to create, co-create, and manifest a Peaceful, Powerful, and Prosperous Planet – together.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Janet Warfield has received numerous awards and accolades, gaining recognition worldwide for her remarkable achievements. In 2025, she was honored as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader and in 2020, she was honored as the Top Motivational Speaker of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). The previous year, in 2019, she was inducted into the prestigious IAOTP Hall of Fame and was honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square, NYC. In 2017, Dr. Warfield was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award In 2016, IAOTP honored her as Top Professional of the Year in Consciousness Education. Notably, in 2015, she was selected as the Most Prominent Professional in Consciousness Education by Continental Who's Who, with her photo and award displayed on a Times Square billboard. She will be celebrated this year at IAOTP's annual gala for her most recent selection of The Empowered Woman Award at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.When Dr. Warfield was a guest of honor and keynote speaker for the 2016 IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Garden City Hotel in New York, IAOTP's President Stephanie Cirami stated: "Janet gave an empowering, motivating and thought-provoking presentation. When I nominated her for Top Motivational Speaker of the Year, our panel unanimously agreed because we all witnessed Janet in action. She is brilliant at what she does and an inspiration to our members."Dr. Warfield attributes her success to her deep love of learning, intellectual rigor, and passion for truth and justice instilled by her educator parents.For more information about Dr. Warfield, please visit: .To purchase her books, please visit : .Watch her IAOTP video here: .About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

