Iran, U.S. Set To Hold Indirect Talks In Oman Amid Growing Nuclear Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A high-level Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Muscat today, April 12, for indirect talks with the United States, Azernews reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghai confirmed the visit via social media, stating that the delegation includes several senior and experienced officials.

Baghai emphasized that Iran is committed to using all diplomatic channels to safeguard its national interests and international standing.

The discussions come at a time of heightened concern over Iran's nuclear activities. On March 3, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced that Iran had increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% from 182 kg to 275 kg in just one quarter - the only non-nuclear weapons state to do so. Grossi described the development as “seriously concerning.”

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump warned on March 30 that if Iran does not agree to terms on its nuclear program, it could face a severe military response.

In 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan aimed at lifting international sanctions by reducing cooperation with the IAEA. Since February 23, 2021, Iran has suspended implementation of additional nuclear verification protocols, limiting international oversight by 20–30%.

Despite international concerns, Iran maintains that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons and opposes all weapons of mass destruction.

While Trump has previously indicated that any upcoming dialogue would be direct, the Iranian Foreign Minister clarified that the April 12 talks in Oman will be held indirectly.