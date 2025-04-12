War Update: 58 Combat Engagements Along Frontlines Since Day-Start

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of 16:00, April 12, as many as 58 combat engagements have taken place along the front lines, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.

The AFU General Staff reported this via Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the advance of Russian invaders. The terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air, and artillery strikes. Our warriors are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. So far, 58 combat engagements have occurred,” the General Staff reported.

On Saturday, multiple communities in Sumy region came under artillery and mortar fire, including: Prokhody, Hrabovske, Velyka Pysarivka, Kucherivka, Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Pokrovka, Malushyne, Zarutske, Shalyhyne, and Luhivka. Additionally, the enemy used guided aerial bombs to strike areas near Velykyi Prykil, Petrushivka, Prokhody, Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Novodmytrivka, and Uhroidy.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces launched one attack near Zahryzove.

forin

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces conducted nine attacks near Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Novе, and toward Olhivka. Three battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy assault attempts targeting Predtechyne and west of Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks near Dachne and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian invaders made 14 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders back from their positions near Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne, and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks, while four engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , three attacks were launched by the enemy near Kostiantynopil and toward Shevchenko, all unsuccessful.

In the Huliaipole sector , the settlement of Huliaipole was hit by enemy airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces attempted three attacks, but none were successful.

No offensive activity was recorded in the Kharkiv, Siversk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv sectors .

Russians trying to destroy Ukrainian defenders' shelters, trenches in border areas – SBGS spox

In the Kursk sector , there were 13 combat engagements, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy conducted 27 airstrikes, dropped 47 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 306 artillery shellings, including nine with multiple rocket launch systems.

As previously reported, on April 11, Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 149 combat engagements within a single day.

Photo: 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi