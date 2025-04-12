Three African Countries To End Accreditation Of Non-Resident Ambassadors Via Moscow Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) At least three African nations will stop accrediting their non-resident ambassadors through Moscow, a move expected to strengthen and intensify bilateral relations with Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this in an interview with Ukrinform following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"If we talk about concrete outcomes, it is important that we now have decisions from at least three African countries to cease accrediting their [non-resident] ambassadors through Moscow. This will change. It's a shameful practice. As a result, our bilateral relations will be strengthened and intensified," Sybiha said.

Despite the ongoing war, Sybiha said that Ukraine had opened nine embassies across the African continent.

"We will continue to expand our presence in Africa, because it is mutually beneficial. I'm returning with a clear understanding of the specific areas we will enhance," he said.

During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Ukraine's top diplomat held more than 20 meetings, many of them with foreign ministers and other high-level representatives from African nations.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sybiha held talks with representatives from Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Benin, Tunisia, Rwanda, and Mozambique. Earlier, he also met with foreign ministers from Angola, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone.

Ukraine and Somalia also signed a protocol establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

