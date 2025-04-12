Trump Extends Biden's Russia Sanctions Executive Order For One Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending for one year the sanctions against Russia that were introduced in April 2021 by President Joe Biden due to the Russian government's harmful foreign activities, and later expanded in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The document, dated April 10, was published in the U.S. Federal Register , according to Ukrinform.

On April 15, 2021, the U.S. President issued Executive Order 14024, declaring a national emergency that allowed sanctions to be imposed on individuals and entities that pose a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and the economy due to the Russian government's harmful foreign activities.

On March 8, 2022, the then-President issued a new Executive Order, 14066, which expanded the scope of the national emergency declared in EO 14024.

"I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024," reads the document signed by Trump.

On March 31, Trump said he did not rule out the imposition of secondary sanctions against Russia if Putin "wasn't doing the job," but added that he had no doubt the Kremlin leader would fulfill his part of the agreement.

Under U.S. law, national emergencies are declared by presidential executive order and remain in effect for one year unless renewed. This status grants the government additional funding and legal tools to respond to threats and to impose sanctions on foreign individuals and legal entities.

Photo: PAP/EPA