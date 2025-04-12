Unidentified Drone Entered Jordanian Airspace, Crashed Over Ma'in - JAF Source
The source said that the falling debris caused a fire in the wooded area where the drone crashed, and no casualties were reported.
He added that specialized teams from JAF and Civil Defence managed to extinguish the fire and have begun inspecting the crash site.
JAF urged citizens not to approach the site and to report any suspicious objects so that field teams can deal with them appropriately.
